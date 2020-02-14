Events

Local Profile January 2020 Cover Party at Terra Mediterranean

On a warm January evening, guests gathered at Terra Mediterranean, part of the buzzing restaurant district at The Shops at Willow Bend, to sample small bites and toast Local Profile’s first issue of 2020. The January 2020 Hidden Collin cover party, presented by O’Neil Wysocki Family Law, also honored premiere local med spas, plastic surgeons, and weight loss specialists in the area. Guests filled the beautiful upstairs patio of Terra Mediterranean that overlooks the district’s main square, still decorated for the holiday season. While they toasted the new issue and the new year, they enjoyed fresh, modern Mediterranean fare like chicken kabobs, falafel, humus, and pita bread, alongside signature red sangria cocktails.

Read more: Introducing Local Profile’s new managing editor

Local Profile
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
