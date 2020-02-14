Local Profile January 2020 Cover Party at Terra Mediterranean

On a warm January evening, guests gathered at Terra Mediterranean, part of the buzzing restaurant district at The Shops at Willow Bend, to sample small bites and toast Local Profile’s first issue of 2020. The January 2020 Hidden Collin cover party, presented by O’Neil Wysocki Family Law, also honored premiere local med spas, plastic surgeons, and weight loss specialists in the area. Guests filled the beautiful upstairs patio of Terra Mediterranean that overlooks the district’s main square, still decorated for the holiday season. While they toasted the new issue and the new year, they enjoyed fresh, modern Mediterranean fare like chicken kabobs, falafel, humus, and pita bread, alongside signature red sangria cocktails.

