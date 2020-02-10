Weekly News Roundup 2/10

The Godmother of Dallas’ pro-life feminism movement made an appearance in a Feb. 7 Dallas Observer profile after she appeared in a Vice News article about the 47th March for Life in Washington, D.C. in late January. Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa heads the New Wave Feminists, which focuses on proving feminism and pro-life values do belong together. “We’re pissing off feminists; we’re pissing off pro-lifers,” Herndon-De La Rosa told the Observer. “But we’re challenging everybody to see the woman and the child both as equally human.”

This isn’t the first time Herndon-De La Rosa has made headlines. D Magazine featured her in June 2017. She is also a regular opinion contributor at the Dallas Morning News.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had nearly sealed the deal on $33 million per season agreement when Prescott asked for more money, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Thursday. “I know he wants to get his contract in the rear view mirror and we want it too,” Jones told the Star-Telegram. “We want him to be treated well, financially and respectfully. We are going to have a real urgency to get this done.”

Yet, former Cowboys star and NFL Network Voice Michael Irvin claims “significant people” are discussing Jones using the franchise tag on Prescott, then trading him and signing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who claims still has another Super Bowl win left in him despite being one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction,” Irvin told WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe.” “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me, I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’”

Of course, he could have been feeling the effects of the vodka.

Affordable houses in Texas are disappearing, and more Texans are spending between 30 and 50 percent of their household income on rent, according to a Jan. 31 Texas Tribune report reshared on social media last week. The report is just one of several making headlines since June. “We have an affordable housing crisis in North Texas,” Jean Brown, Plano Housing Corp. executive director, told Local Profile in early June. “Those of us that work in this space, we’re doing the best we can, but we’re not even coming close to meeting the need.”

It explains, in part, why McKinney’s homeless rate has tripled, Community Impact reported July 3. It’s a problem being felt in Austin, Denton, and Dallas as rent prices continue skyrocketing. And it’s one that probably won’t be solved and only get worse since Texas has no rent control laws.

Another child predator from Collin County was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in federal prison for child pornography violations, according to several news reports. A Plano police detective, who was working undercover, had discovered a large quantity of child pornography available for download. Richard Denver Belden, a 41-year-old Allen resident, was arrested in late June for possession of child pornography. For more details of his arrest, check out the local NBC affiliate’s detailed report.

An honor guard of four Marines honored a veteran who died from complications from an 8-year battle with brain cancer at Baylor University Medical Center, Task and Purpose reported Thursday. Nurses, doctors and fellow patients lined the halls as the Marines performed a flag ceremony for William Preston Moore, escorting his body from the hospital and giving him the final salute. “It was a really good thing for my kids to get to see that this is what their dad is … that he really is a hero not just because I say so, but that other people really believed it too,” Sarah Moore told NBC 5, which first reported the story Feb. 1.

At a public hearing in Plano last month, Collin County residents addressed members of the Texas House Redistricting Committee, urging lawmakers not to “California our Texas,” according to Texas Scorecard report Wednesday. In California, voters have given over redistricting power to a third-party commission of bureaucrats. It’s a move that Texas Democrats proposed in the last legislative session, seeking a constitutional amendment to change it. Proponents claim it makes the process less political. Research suggests it makes it less accountable.

It isn’t hard to understand why Democrats seek a change in the redistricting system. Republicans control every partisan seat in Collin County, and more Republicans are moving from California, a liberal state known for high taxes and too many regulations, to Collin County and other Republican sanctuary cities in Texas, the LA Times reported in early November.