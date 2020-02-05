What to Do in Collin County This Weekend, February 7 – 9

Whether you’ve got kids, you don’t got kids or you’re the kid, there are many ways to have fun this weekend. We’re talking Girl Scout Cookies, an Oscars watch party, and a chocolate and wine walk in downtown McKinney.

2020 Special Olympics Texas State Bowling Tournament

Main Event will host serve as the host and title sponsor of the 2020 Special Olympics Texas State Bowling Tournament at eight locations across the state, including the Plano location. Main Event guests are invited to donate any amount, $1 or more, to Special Olympics any time they visit.



When: February 6 – 7 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ; February 9 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Main Event | 3941 Central Expy., Plano

Collin County Home & Garden Show

If there’s a home-improvement project in your near future, make plans to visit the Collin County Home & Garden Show at the Allen Event Center. Meet with contractors and remodelers and browse the latest trends from landscaping and pools to entertainment solutions and kitchenware. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased online here.

When:

Friday, February 7 | 2 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Where: Allen Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Rd., Allen

Cookies & Craft Night

Oak Point Recreation Center is celebrating their 20th anniversary with $5 Family Fun Fridays.. This month, families are invited to Cookies & Crafts Night to make sweet treats for their Valentines. Tickets are $5 for a family of four and $2 for each extra person. Call 972-941-7540 or visit Oak Point Rec Center to sign up.

When: Friday, February 7 | 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Recreation Center | 6000 Jupiter Rd., Plano

Chinese New Year at Legacy Hall

Join Legacy Hall for a Chinese New Year Celebration, featuring more than a dozen live authentic Chinese music acts and demonstrations. This family-friendly event is free, but seating is first-come, first-serve. Visit their Facebook Event for a full schedule of festivities.

When: Saturday, February 8 | 12 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Girl Scout Cookie Day

Calling all Girl Scouts! Stop by Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream for their 27th annual Girl Scout Cookie Day. Girl Scouts and their families can enjoy a free scoop of their handmade Girl Scout Cookie flavored ice cream. Visit Henry’s Ice Cream on Facebook for more information.

When: Saturday, February 8 | 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Henry’s Ice Cream | 3100 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 215, Plano

Chocolate & Wine Walk

Indulge your sweet tooth and sample free chocolates from Marich Chocolate Company while shopping in Downtown McKinney. Take your experience to the next level and add the Wine Walk experience for $20, and you’ll receive a souvenir wine glass and wine passport for 10 tastes of hand-selected Lone Star Wine Cellar wines perfectly paired with Marich’s decadent chocolates. Purchase tickets online here.



When: Saturday, February 8 | 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E. Virginia St., McKinney

Valentine Watercolor Class

Join Alex’s Garden Studio at Mudleaf Coffee for an entry-level watercolor painting class where you can create a special gift for your Valentine. Tickets are $55 and include a painting demonstration, all painting supplies, paper and a Mudleaf beverage of your choice. Tickets can be purchased online here.

When: Saturday, February 8 | 2:45 – 4:45 p.m.

Where: Mudleaf Coffee | 3100 Independence Pkwy. #300, Plano

National Pizza Day Sunday Funday

Celebrate National Pizza Day at Cane Rosso! Start the day with their jazz brunch, featuring $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. and enjoy Margherita ($7), Sausage ($9), and Hot Soppressata ($9) pizzas all day long. Make plans to celebrate in-person – these specials only apply to dine-in orders.

When: Sunday, February 9 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Cane Rosso, The Star | 3685 The Star Blvd. Ste. 200, Frisco



The Revelry | A Styled Shoot Bridal Show

Attention brides-to-be! If you’re looking for wedding planning inspiration, visit The Revelry and see a variety of themed styled shoots featuring some of the area’s best vendors to help you plan your big day. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here or buy your tickets at the door (cash only).

When: Sunday, February 9 | 1 – 4 p.m.



Where: McKinney Cotton Mill | 610 Elm St., McKinney



Oscars Watch Party: 92nd Academy Awards

Celebrate the best movies from the big screen by watching the Academy Awards on the Legacy Hall Box Garden big screen. Enjoy a celebratory drink and choose from Legacy Hall’s 20+ restaurant options while you cheer on your favorite stars and films. Find more information on Legacy Hall’s Facebook page.



When: Sunday, February 9 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.



Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano