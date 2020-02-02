Weekly News Roundup

As nearly everyone knows by now, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died last week in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas. He was 41, a 5-time NBA champion, and recently retired from the LA Lakers where he spent 20 seasons with the team dominating the court. Tributes began pouring in on Facebook shortly after TMZ reported the news of Bryant’s death (which occurred before first responders could notify Bryant’s family). The tribute about a reporter’s final meeting with Bryant truly stood out, garnering millions of views online.

A former Lewisville police officer was charged Wednesday with eight counts of sexual assault of a child. He was booked into Denton County Jail, according to a Jan. 30 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report. His bond is $500,000 for each count. The victim was a minor and a victim of sexual assault by another assailant. He was the officer who assisted her after the attack. In March, Lewisville Chamber of Commerce awarded him with First Responder of the Year.

An alleged killer in Denton County is out on bond after he was arrested for shooting and killing his former girlfriend. They’d been fighting over a .380 caliber gun, according to the Record-Chronicle‘s Jan. 28 report. He claimed that his girlfriend had slapped the gun, which caused him to pull the trigger. He worked with bondsmen to pay the $100,000 bond on a murder charge. He was last seen at Walmart on Loop 288.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner was one of several speakers Friday at President Trump’s Human Trafficking Summit at the White House. Skinner has been leading the North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit with seven other North Texas sheriffs, including Hood, Tarrant and Wise counties but not Denton County. And he’s been representing child victims of sexual assault since long before his days as a prosecutor at the Collin County District Attorney’s Office. “I suppose I’m driven by the pain and anguish that I have seen children live through who have been sexually exploited,” he wrote in a Jan. 30 email to Local Profile at the airport in D.C. “I have witnessed firsthand how being victimized in this way can have a debilitating impact on them for many, many years. “… I told myself that as long as I lived, if ever in a position to make a difference, I would do everything in my power to protect the innocent among us…our kids. … I’m proud to lead a professional group of law enforcement officers who understand what it means to protect our children.”