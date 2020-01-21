Sponsored Content

New Year, New Baby? Love delivered daily at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney and Centennial Frisco

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial in Frisco are dedicated to helping women have healthy pregnancies and safe deliveries and getting babies off to a strong start in life.

With a new year comes new resolutions, new goals and new investments. Having a child is a lifelong investment. Baylor Scott & White – McKinney and Baylor Scott & White – Centennial are here to help you make the right choices when planning for your family.

A plan for pregnancy

While gender reveals and showers are great to prepare for baby’s arrival once expecting, planning should begin in earnest before you even become pregnant. Below are eight steps every woman should consider before trying to conceive a child.

Find the right OB/GYN – Having a doctor you trust and are comfortable with is essential because you will be spending a lot of time together.

Get checked before pregnancy – If you are planning on having a baby, getting a preconception check-up will help address any concerns or risks that might affect your pregnancy.

Be healthy – For about 40 weeks (in most cases), your body will be baby’s first home, so treat it accordingly with a healthy diet and appropriate exercise.

Consider prenatal vitamins – Ask your doctor if you should begin prenatal vitamins. In many cases, doctors recommend taking these vitamins at least two months prior to conception.

Genetic testing – The risk for certain genetic disorders can be uncovered through genetic screening tests your doctor can connect you with.

Kick the tobacco habit and limit alcohol – Stopping smoking and not drinking in excess is good for both baby and mom’s health.

Cut down on caffeine – While coffee and soda might seem like must-haves, try not to drink more than 200 mg of caffeine per day.

Review your health coverage – Having a baby brings much joy. However, it will also impact your finances, including your health benefits. Be sure to plan for it.

Knowing the signs

Parents know that certain things are out of their control when it comes to raising children. Even during pregnancy, things don’t always go as planned. But knowing what to look for and when to seek help from experienced childbirth experts like those at Baylor Scott & White – McKinney and Baylor Scott & White – Centennial is a critical part of striving for a safe pregnancy for mom and baby.

For example, some swelling and weight gain is normal during pregnancy. However, excessive, sudden weight gain (more than four pounds a week) or swelling (especially in the feet, face and hands) could be a sign of preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is characterized by the development of persistent high blood pressure during pregnancy. Other signs of preeclampsia may include headaches and vision changes.

Proper prenatal care is key to diagnosing and managing preeclampsia, which can progress rapidly and have devastating outcomes. Fortunately, when diagnosed early and properly managed, most women with preeclampsia will deliver a healthy baby and experience a full recovery.

There are other symptoms during pregnancy that warrant a call or visit to the OB/GYN’s office such as constant itching, vaginal bleeding of any kind and if the baby is moving a lot less than typical. These symptoms may be nothing to worry about or could indicate that action needs to be taken.

Committed to healthy moms and babies

Whether it’s a first pregnancy or a fifth, healthy or high-risk, Baylor Scott & White – McKinney and Baylor Scott & White – Centennial offer the experienced, compassionate team growing families can count on during this special time.
We are proud to provide the comprehensive resources and expertise necessary to care for mothers before, during and after pregnancy, regardless of if they are in excellent health throughout or have a condition that complicates pregnancy. We offer this care in a warm environment that features the advanced tools needed to provide a quality experience for moms and newborns, even if things don’t go exactly as planned.

Here for women, babies and families

For more information on women and children’s services at Baylor Scott & White – Centennial or Baylor Scott & White – McKinney, or for referral to an OB/GYN on the medical staff, visit BSWHealth.com/Women or call 1.844.BSW.DOCS.

Sleeping safe once home

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the leading cause of death among babies ages 1 month to 1 year. While SIDS is not preventable, you can help reduce the risk by creating a safe sleep environment for your baby. Here are some tips from the Safe to Sleep® campaign:

  • Place your baby on his or her back to sleep.
  • Use a firm sleeping surface (such as a mattress in a crib covered by a fitted sheet).
  • If you keep your baby in your room with you at night, make sure he or she is in a separate sleeping area.
  • Keep soft objects, toys, bumpers and loose bedding out of baby’s sleeping area.
  • Don’t let your baby get too hot during sleep.
  • Give your baby a pacifier that is not attached to a string.

 

 

Physicians provide clinical services as members of the medical staff at one of Baylor Scott & White Health's subsidiary, community or affiliated medical centers and do not provide clinical services as employees or agents of those medical centers or Baylor Scott & White Health.

 

