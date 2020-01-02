Arts

Dallas Children’s Theater announces new play focused on transgender awareness

Posted on

The cast of Andi Boi, from left: Zander Pryor, Matthew Alan Holmes, Christopher Lew, Raven Lawes and Theresa Kellar | Photo credit: Karen Almond

With scientific studies proving that sexuality and gender exist on a spectrum, and with more children identifying as queer or transgender, it is important that children see this type of representation in art and media. This winter, Dallas Children’s Theater will produce a new play focused on transgender awareness. 

Read more: Four Generation Z women on their plans to reshape the future, and why they care so much

Andi Boi tells the story of a transgender teen entering his first day of school identifying as a male. When the teacher takes role, his peers hear his last name and recall it, however, they can’t help but notice something different about him, which keeps the dots connecting clearly in their minds. Later, the students and teachers realize that the boy is transgender. Everyone reacts differently, which will open the floor for conversation.

Andi Boi is inspired by a true story. According to an email from Dallas Children’s Theater, the story is told “with a sensitivity towards Andi and uses wit, heart, and warmth to help audiences find their way to greater compassion and awareness.”

Read more: Coming out in Collin County

This new production is written and directed by Bruce R. Coleman. comes in partnership with First Unitarian Church of Dallas and will co-produced with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Andi Boi will run from February 7-16. Following each show, there will be conversations with subject matter resources. To purchase tickets, visit dct.org.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.3K
Food

Jollibee to open Plano location
barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon
1.2K
Food

The 10 Best Under-the-Radar Barbecue Joints in Collin County
better than sex dessert bar plano better than sex dessert bar plano
1.1K
Food

Does Better than Sex Desserts in downtown Plano live up to its name?
1.1K
Leisure

KidZania to open in Frisco this weekend
984
Community

Where to take pictures with Santa Claus this holiday season
jennifer chandler jennifer chandler
914
Business Profiles

Jennifer Chandler, Dallas Market President for Bank of America, on meaningful work
urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot
895
Business

Where to shop in Collin County this Small Business Saturday
826
Food

A guide to Collin County’s best private dining rooms
roy's roy's
817
Food

Eat, drink, and be merry with these Christmas holiday restaurants!
802
Community

Four Generation Z women on their plans to reshape the future, and why they care so much
789
Food

Mi Dia From Scratch is an underated Plano gem
786
Food

Chef Zuriel Barradas-Picazo talks nomadic chef lifestyle

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


New year, new issue! We're opening 2020 with a guide to Collin County’s hidden, under-rated, under-praised restaurants, night life, and lore for those who think they already know its secrets. From the strange tale of The University of Plano, to Wylie's most notorious crime of passion: browse the January 2020 Hidden Collin issue now!

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top