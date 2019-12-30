Virgin Hotels Dallas to hold Drunk Yoga classes for one weekend only

If you’re willing to drop some money on an Uber to Dallas, Virgin Hotels Dallas will be hosting an exciting yoga class this weekend. New York City’s original Drunk Yoga will be in Dallas for one weekend only.

Drunk Yoga was founded by Eli Walker in New York City. Walker started Drunk Yoga as a vinyasa yoga practice infused with a “happy hour.” Walker’s Drunk Yoga classes are usually held in a bar, rooftop or yacht, outside of the typical studio. Walker insists that this helps the yoga students feel as though they are in a “yoga party” or “a soulful celebration of joy through movement.”

With Walker’s approach, students are able to build a community and discover the beneficial practice of yoga while having fun.

As its name suggests, Drunk Yoga consists of yoga and wine. Walker prioritizes the safety of each student, to ensure that everyone is “drunk on joy” and not alcohol.

Virgin Hotels Dallas will be hosting three drunk yoga classes between January 3-5. Each ticket comes with two glasses of wine. Tickets are available for purchase here.