Original ChopShop to open in Allen

Sticking to your new year’s resolution just got a whole lot easier. Opening in January in the new Stacy Green Shopping Center is Original ChopShop. Original ChopShop specializes in quick, healthy food, whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free or have any sort of dietary restriction imaginable. It will be located across from the Allen Premium Outlets, which is perfect for eating healthy after a day of shopping low prices and saving money; the more resolutions you can keep, the better.

“We are excited to continue expanding Original ChopShop within the DFW metroplex,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop in a press release. “Our better-for-you menu will be a unique offering to this trade area, which has historically been limited to fast-food burger and chicken options. Our multifaceted menu features multiple healthful on-the-go options for breakfast, lunch with friends, after school snacks or dinner for the family. Our next step will be hiring an energetic team to join us in inspiring others to ‘Just Feel Good.’”

Original ChopShop opened in The Shops at Legacy in Plano last winter and also opened a location at Park and Preston this past spring. Among some of the popular items are the avocado toast, the teriyaki steak protein bowl and the acai bowl.

The Allen location will span across 2,810 square feet and will feature a 335-square-foot patio. It is expected to bring 35 new jobs to the city.