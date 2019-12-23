Events

Legacy Hall to host Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve Blowout

Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

The ‘10s as we know them are now almost over, and Legacy Hall is closing the decade out with a bang. This New Year’s Eve, Legacy Hall will be hosting a Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve Blowout. The blowout will offer not only one, but two different experiences to welcome in a new decade.

On the first floor will be the Bootlegger Bash. The Bootlegger Bash will be an upbeat party with DJ Yuna revving up the crowd and spinning tunes throughout the night. Craft cocktails will be available for purchase. Plus, over 20 different food stalls will be offering tasty bites. Attendees of the Bootlegger Bash will be able to enjoy the annual balloon drop at midnight. 

Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

The Golden Experience will take place on the second floor. The tickets, which cost $50 in advance and $75 at the door, include specially curated fare, a sparkle dessert bar, one craft libation, a midnight champagne toast, exclusive live entertainment, flappers, party favors and more. Plus, attendees of The Golden Experience will be among the first to see Legacy Hall’s new second-floor cocktail bar and lounge.

VIP Packages will also be available for purchase starting at $500. These packages include reserved seating and bottle and cocktail service.

Festivities kick off on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 9 p.m. Your most festive ‘20s attire is encouraged. Tickets for The Golden Experience are available for purchase here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
