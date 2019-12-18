Leisure

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to open in The Colony

A look at Andretti’s rope course | Image courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

A new indoor amusement park is racing to Collin County. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is set to open in spring of 2020 in The Colony, next to Nebraska Furniture Mart. The new indoor entertainment center will span across 100,000 square feet and contain games, rides and attractions for guests of all ages. 

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is named for the Andrettis, the legendary racing family. Guests of Andretti will be able to enjoy the attractions without the advance purchase of tokens or paying admission fees. They will just pay for each attraction as they go.

At Andretti, guests can race ectric go-karts on a half-mile multi-level track with downward spirals, multiple hairpin turns and straightaways for maximum speed. There is also a two-story laser tag arena with Delta Strike technology. 

Andretti will have multiple virtual reality experiences | Image courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Virtual reality experiences will also be available for guests. Andretti’s RacerXClub Simulators will allow guests to experience a virtual racecar-driving experience on some of the world’s most famous tracks. The Hyperdeck VR experience brings guests into a four-person virtual reality experience that employs 360 degrees of strong wind machines, elevated projected heat mechanisms and a full-motion platform that lifts and lowers the players to correspond with the action of the story. Participants will be taken into parallel universes, where they may receive unexpected threats. Luckily, they can combat those threats with power-ups from magic crystals.

Guests of Andretti can race go-karts on a half-mile, multilevel track | Image courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

The Hologate VR experience delivers a full sensory immersion experience using advanced graphic technology on a 90fps headset that makes every motion feel real with no lagging, buffering and no motion sickness.

Also available at Andretti will be duck pin bowling, a ropes course with a zip line and over 90 different arcade games. Guests will also be able to choose from three different food trucks in the food truck plaza. 

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is set to open on March 3, 2020.

