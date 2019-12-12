Sponsored Content

Diamonds Direct offers 25% off all earrings! Friday, December 13th through Sunday, December 15th

Posted on

Avoid all the mayhem this holiday season with the help of Diamonds Direct as they offer 25 percent off ALL earrings this Friday, December 13th through Sunday, December 15th!

The special 25 percent off includes diamond studs, hoops, fashion earrings and so much more. Visit either showroom in the DFW metroplex (Frisco and Dallas) to take advantage of this special offer and snag the perfect gift, just in time for Christmas!

Holiday extended hours for both showrooms are as follows: Friday, December 13th from 10am to 8pm, Saturday, December 14th from 10am to 7pm and Sunday, December 15th from 12pm to 5pm.

Diamonds Direct is one of the nation’s leading diamond showrooms and pride themselves in superior service with a no-risk shopping environment. At Diamonds Direct, customers will learn diamond industry insights with a variety of products that are backed by unmatched guarantees and warranties. Their team of experts works with each customer to stay within their desired budget while also ensuring they leave with the perfect piece. Whether thinking of popping the question or looking for the perfect gift, Diamonds Direct is sure to make all your jewelry dreams come true not only this holiday season, but all year long.

DIAMONDS DIRECT

FRISCO
8440 TX-121 Building A, Frisco

DALLAS
8127 Preston Rd., Dallas

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Local Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Local Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and a baby girl named Luna Rose.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.7K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.6K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.2K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
953
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
906
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
884
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
854
Food

The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10
better than sex dessert bar plano better than sex dessert bar plano
841
Food

Does Better than Sex Desserts in downtown Plano live up to its name?
829
Food

Mallow Box to open at The Shops at Willow Bend
Petra and the Beast Misti Norris Petra and the Beast Misti Norris
820
Food

Chef Misti Norris is revolutionizing food at Petra and the Beast
798
Food

Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators
To Top