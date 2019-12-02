Where to take pictures with Santa Claus this holiday season

This holiday season, there are plenty of opportunities around Collin County to make memories that will last a lifetime. Those with young children will certainly want to take pictures with Santa Claus to keep as mementos of their early childhood. Below are a few places where you can snap a pic with old Saint Nick.

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

From now until Tuesday, December 24

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a vibrant, electrifying photo op with Santa, visit The Shops at Willow Bend and head over to Macy’s Court near Crayola Experience. Children and their parents can enjoy several interactive stations and works of art, created by 108 artisans. Digital and print packages will be available for purchase. Children with special needs can visit Santa and take photos during a sensory-friendly Soothing Santa session on Sunday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parker Chase Preschool

4801 Tennyson Parkway, Plano

Monday, December 9

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

Parker Chase Preschool will host a one-day open house for those wanting Santa pictures. Avoid the mall crowds of holiday shoppers and don’t worry about paying for photo packages. But, you have to bring your own camera.

Heritage Farmstead Museum

1900 W 15th St, Plano

Friday, December 13

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

For just $15, parents and children can receive a photo with Santa Claus at the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Plus, they’ll be able to decorate cookies and hear stories told by Mrs. Claus.

The Star in Frisco

9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

From now until Monday, December 23

Slots available by appointment

For the young Cowboys fans, Santa Claus is coming to Cowboys HQ, allowing children and parents a chance to take the ultimate Dallas-themed Christmas photo. Book your appointment here.

Fairview Town Center

329 Town Pl, Fairview

From now until Tuesday, December 24

Slots available by appointment

Fairview Town Center is holding an interactive photo experience. In addition to pictures with Santa, guests will also be able to take pictures in an indoor snow area, plus shop in a Christmas-themed store. Book your appointment here and customize your photo package.