Where to take pictures with Santa Claus this holiday season

Santa Claus is coming to town. Don’t miss your chances to get pictures with him! | Via Pixabay

This holiday season, there are plenty of opportunities around Collin County to make memories that will last a lifetime. Those with young children will certainly want to take pictures with Santa Claus to keep as mementos of their early childhood. Below are a few places where you can snap a pic with old Saint Nick.

The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
From now until Tuesday, December 24
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a vibrant, electrifying photo op with Santa, visit The Shops at Willow Bend and head over to Macy’s Court near Crayola Experience. Children and their parents can enjoy several interactive stations and works of art, created by 108 artisans. Digital and print packages will be available for purchase. Children with special needs can visit Santa and take photos during a sensory-friendly Soothing Santa session on Sunday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parker Chase Preschool 
4801 Tennyson Parkway, Plano
Monday, December 9 
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

Parker Chase Preschool will host a one-day open house for those wanting Santa pictures. Avoid the mall crowds of holiday shoppers and don’t worry about paying for photo packages. But, you have to bring your own camera.

Heritage Farmstead Museum

1900 W 15th St, Plano
Friday, December 13
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

For just $15, parents and children can receive a photo with Santa Claus at the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Plus, they’ll be able to decorate cookies and hear stories told by Mrs. Claus. 

The Star in Frisco
9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
From now until Monday, December 23
Slots available by appointment

For the young Cowboys fans, Santa Claus is coming to Cowboys HQ, allowing children and parents a chance to take the ultimate Dallas-themed Christmas photo. Book your appointment here.

Fairview Town Center
329 Town Pl, Fairview
From now until Tuesday, December 24
Slots available by appointment

Fairview Town Center is holding an interactive photo experience. In addition to pictures with Santa, guests will also be able to take pictures in an indoor snow area, plus shop in a Christmas-themed store. Book your appointment here and customize your photo package.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
