Baylor Scott & White Health named Top 10 Military Friendly® employer in the U.S.

Baylor Scott & White has been recognized for helping military veterans find and keep jobs and transition into the civilian world | Image courtesy of Baylor Scott & White – Centennial

This past November, Baylor Scott & White was ranked in the top 10 VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly® Employers in the category for Government/Non-Profit organizations. Baylor Scott & White placed in the number seven spot. The north Texas-based medical entity was recognized for excellence in recruiting, hiring, retention, advancement, support and policy compliance.

“We’re committed to serving those who have so honorably served us by participating in a number of employment initiatives for vets, as well as supporting our colleagues who serve in the Reserves and National Guard,” said Guwan Jones, chief diversity officer & vice president of human resources at Baylor Scott & White Health in a press release. “We’re pleased to be recognized for our efforts through this designation and look forward to building on them.”

Baylor Scott & White is committed to helping military veterans make the transition from combat to the civilian world. They are active participants in the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, as well as the Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program

“For us, though, supporting our military isn’t just about hiring veterans,” said Jones. “It’s also about developing quality programs that address the needs of this community.”

Warriors Research Institute, a research center within the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, was recently granted $500,000 from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Money from the grant will be used to help expand access to  evidence-based telehealth treatment for veterans and their families.

