Business

Where to shop in Collin County this Small Business Saturday

Posted on

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is often used to support small businesses. After days of consumption, of both turkey and material possessions, it’s nice to step away from expensive brand names and give our money to local vendors. While Collin County is on the rise, with several major corporate entities bringing their headquarters and regional offices over here, there are still many small businesses and mom-and-pop shops deserving of our support this Small Business Saturday. Below are a few of our favorites.

 

1418 Coffeehouse

Begin your day of shopping by putting a little pep in your step. Located in Downtown Plano, 1418 Coffeehouse has a fine selection of coffees, teas and sandwiches to keep you energized throughout the day. Whether you’re hard at work or catching up with friends. 1418 welcomes people from all walks of life.

1418 K Ave, Plano | 1418coffee.com

cortado-1418-coffeehouse-plano

A cortado from 1418 Coffeehouse | Image courtesy of 1418 Coffeehouse

Read more: Six coffee shops to try in Plano

Flea Style

Get some stylish winter clothes and get a head start on spring fashions. Flea Style showcases the works of local designers, offering customers the looks and accessories they would find at a traditional flea market. Plus, enjoy light, refreshing bites and drinks at their in-house restaurant, Heirloom Haul.

6765 Winning Drive #830, Frisco | fleastyle.com

Flea Style will offer shoppers all sorts of vintage-style goodies | Image courtesy of Flea Style

Local Yocal BBQ and Grill

Make your way over to McKinney for lunch and get a taste of one of the best burgers in town. Local Yocal offers hearty southern dishes, all made with locally sourced ingredients. The patio allows diners a beautiful view of downtown McKinney.

350 East Louisiana St, McKinney | localyocalbbqandgrill.com

 

cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen mckinney local yocal

Local Yocal offers an incredible burger | Photo credit: Cori Baker

Read more: Best weekend getaways: McKinney

Nerdvana

Need more shopping fuel? Stop by Nerdvana and fill up on coffee and tea. Plus, there are board games and video games available for play while you relax and enjoy each other’s company. Fun for kids and adults.

5757 Main St #112, Frisco | nerdvanafrisco.com

Nerdvana-Frisco-Wired-Dinner-and-a-game

Enjoy games, coffee and cocktails at Nerdvana in Frisco | Photo credit: Brandon Hurd

Urban Rio

End the day with a lovely Latin dinner at Urban Rio in downtown Plano. Or, head over to their upstairs bar for some beers, sangrias and margaritas. Did we mention that they have $6 beer margaritas on Saturdays?

1000 14th St #100, Plano | urbanrio.com

urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot

Image courtesy of Urban Rio

Better Than Sex

If you’re shopping without the kids and want to spice up the night after dinner, head over to Better Than Sex for some erotic desserts and cocktails. Trust us, this place lives up to its name.

1010 E 15th St, Plano | betterthansexdesserts.com

Between My Red Velvet Sheets cake from Better Than Sex | Image courtesy of Better Than Sex

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.4K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.1K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios
1.1K
Arts

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)
998
Events

“Best Day Ever” Local Profile’s 18th annual Women in Business summit
970
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
938
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
907
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
820
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
811
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
798
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
To Top