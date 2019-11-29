Where to shop in Collin County this Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is often used to support small businesses. After days of consumption, of both turkey and material possessions, it’s nice to step away from expensive brand names and give our money to local vendors. While Collin County is on the rise, with several major corporate entities bringing their headquarters and regional offices over here, there are still many small businesses and mom-and-pop shops deserving of our support this Small Business Saturday. Below are a few of our favorites.

1418 Coffeehouse

Begin your day of shopping by putting a little pep in your step. Located in Downtown Plano, 1418 Coffeehouse has a fine selection of coffees, teas and sandwiches to keep you energized throughout the day. Whether you’re hard at work or catching up with friends. 1418 welcomes people from all walks of life.

1418 K Ave, Plano | 1418coffee.com

Flea Style

Get some stylish winter clothes and get a head start on spring fashions. Flea Style showcases the works of local designers, offering customers the looks and accessories they would find at a traditional flea market. Plus, enjoy light, refreshing bites and drinks at their in-house restaurant, Heirloom Haul.

6765 Winning Drive #830, Frisco | fleastyle.com

Local Yocal BBQ and Grill

Make your way over to McKinney for lunch and get a taste of one of the best burgers in town. Local Yocal offers hearty southern dishes, all made with locally sourced ingredients. The patio allows diners a beautiful view of downtown McKinney.

350 East Louisiana St, McKinney | localyocalbbqandgrill.com

Nerdvana

Need more shopping fuel? Stop by Nerdvana and fill up on coffee and tea. Plus, there are board games and video games available for play while you relax and enjoy each other’s company. Fun for kids and adults.

5757 Main St #112, Frisco | nerdvanafrisco.com

Urban Rio

End the day with a lovely Latin dinner at Urban Rio in downtown Plano. Or, head over to their upstairs bar for some beers, sangrias and margaritas. Did we mention that they have $6 beer margaritas on Saturdays?

1000 14th St #100, Plano | urbanrio.com

Better Than Sex

If you’re shopping without the kids and want to spice up the night after dinner, head over to Better Than Sex for some erotic desserts and cocktails. Trust us, this place lives up to its name.

1010 E 15th St, Plano | betterthansexdesserts.com