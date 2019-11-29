Arts

Dallas Repertoire Ballet to perform sensory-friendly version of ‘The Nutcracker’

Posted on

The Dallas Repertoire Ballet will perform a sensory-friendly edition of The Nutcracker for children and adults with autism and sensory processing disorders | Image courtesy of Dallas Repertoire Ballet

This December, the Dallas Repertoire Ballet will return with the 3rd annual sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker. The sensory-friendly play will provide audience members with special needs an optimal experience. They will be able to enjoy the show without worrying about bright lights or loud noises.

The ushers will be trained on special prompts and cues prior to the show. Parents and caregivers can download visual cue cards online to familiarize themselves with cues and prompts.

Read more: The Behavior Exchange helps children all across the autism spectrum

An hour before the show, attendees will be able to create crafts and check out a sensory board where they will be able to touch, feel and manipulate the props and costume material. 

During the sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker, audience members with autism and sensory processing disorders will be exempt from the traditional expectations and demands of sitting still and staying silent. The house lights will be lifted a few levels so that the theater is not totally dark, but not unbearably bright. Service animals will be welcome in the theater during the sensory-friendly performance.

Read more: Museum of Illusions to open in Dallas on December 7

The auditorium will have more wheelchair seating than usual. There will be an interactive free zone to serve as free space between the stage and the audience. Attendees are allowed to bring their own snacks, toys and drinks.

Dallas Repertoire Ballet’s sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Charles W. Eismann Center in Richardson. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.4K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.1K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios
1.1K
Arts

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)
998
Events

“Best Day Ever” Local Profile’s 18th annual Women in Business summit
970
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
938
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
907
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
821
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
811
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
799
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
To Top