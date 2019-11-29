Dallas Repertoire Ballet to perform sensory-friendly version of ‘The Nutcracker’

This December, the Dallas Repertoire Ballet will return with the 3rd annual sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker. The sensory-friendly play will provide audience members with special needs an optimal experience. They will be able to enjoy the show without worrying about bright lights or loud noises.

The ushers will be trained on special prompts and cues prior to the show. Parents and caregivers can download visual cue cards online to familiarize themselves with cues and prompts.

An hour before the show, attendees will be able to create crafts and check out a sensory board where they will be able to touch, feel and manipulate the props and costume material.

During the sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker, audience members with autism and sensory processing disorders will be exempt from the traditional expectations and demands of sitting still and staying silent. The house lights will be lifted a few levels so that the theater is not totally dark, but not unbearably bright. Service animals will be welcome in the theater during the sensory-friendly performance.

The auditorium will have more wheelchair seating than usual. There will be an interactive free zone to serve as free space between the stage and the audience. Attendees are allowed to bring their own snacks, toys and drinks.

Dallas Repertoire Ballet’s sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Charles W. Eismann Center in Richardson. Tickets are available for purchase here.