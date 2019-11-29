Arts

Museum of Illusions to open in Dallas on December 7

Posted on

May the odds be ever in your favor | Image courtesy of Museum of Illusions

Prepare to have your mind blown. The much-anticipated Museum of Illusions is set to open its Dallas exhibit next month. The Dallas location will mark the third in the United States for the Museum of Illusions and the 15th overall. 

Read more: Fun Movie Grill to bring Bollywood film and virtual reality to Plano

“The construction of our Dallas location is well underway, and we are looking forward to seeing the completed museum very soon.” said Subhi Gharbieh, a representative of the Dallas Museum of Illusions in a press release. “The signature illusion rooms are being built as we speak and it’s exciting to see how it’s all coming together. We know that this museum will be a great addition to not only tourism in Dallas, but also to the West End which already has many popular attractions.”

A look at the museum’s infinity room | Image courtesy of Museum of Illusions

The first Museum of Illusions opened in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia. Upon its opening, it was an instant hit among tourists, magic lovers and Instagrammers alike. With each visual element, Museum of Illusions teaches visitors about vision, perception, the human brain and science.

Read more: Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)

Museum of Illusions’ Dallas location will have over 60 interactive, immersive and fun exhibits and installations, suitable for museum visitors of all ages. While the exhibits will be educational, there will also be plenty of photo ops in the museum’s vortex tunnel, reverse room, tilted room, infinity room and more.

Museum of Illusions will open in Dallas on Saturday, December 7. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Museum of Illusions

701 Ross Ave, Dallas

Hours:

  • Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More: 214.432.1582 | dallas.museumofillusions.us

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.4K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.1K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios
1.0K
Arts

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)
993
Events

“Best Day Ever” Local Profile’s 18th annual Women in Business summit
964
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
927
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
904
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
811
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
803
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
792
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
To Top