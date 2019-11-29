Museum of Illusions to open in Dallas on December 7

Prepare to have your mind blown. The much-anticipated Museum of Illusions is set to open its Dallas exhibit next month. The Dallas location will mark the third in the United States for the Museum of Illusions and the 15th overall.

“The construction of our Dallas location is well underway, and we are looking forward to seeing the completed museum very soon.” said Subhi Gharbieh, a representative of the Dallas Museum of Illusions in a press release. “The signature illusion rooms are being built as we speak and it’s exciting to see how it’s all coming together. We know that this museum will be a great addition to not only tourism in Dallas, but also to the West End which already has many popular attractions.”

The first Museum of Illusions opened in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia. Upon its opening, it was an instant hit among tourists, magic lovers and Instagrammers alike. With each visual element, Museum of Illusions teaches visitors about vision, perception, the human brain and science.

Museum of Illusions’ Dallas location will have over 60 interactive, immersive and fun exhibits and installations, suitable for museum visitors of all ages. While the exhibits will be educational, there will also be plenty of photo ops in the museum’s vortex tunnel, reverse room, tilted room, infinity room and more.

Museum of Illusions will open in Dallas on Saturday, December 7. To purchase tickets, visit here.

701 Ross Ave, Dallas

Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More: 214.432.1582 | dallas.museumofillusions.us