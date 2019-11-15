Events

Diamonds Direct to hold three-day showcase in Frisco

Image courtesy of Diamonds Direct

Right on time for the holidays, Diamonds Direct will be hosting a three-day showcase with deals you won’t find anywhere else. The showcase will take place in Frisco and shoppers can enjoy 20% nearly everything from engagement ring mountings, wedding bands, diamond fashions and more.

Read more: Shannon McLinden talks FarmHouse Fresh, sustainability and business ethics

Diamonds Direct first opened as a wholesale operation out of Israel and the United States. They began by cutting and selling diamonds to jewelry stores across the country. The first Diamonds Direct showroom opened in 1995. With their standalone store, they were able to cut out the middleman and sell diamonds directly to the customer, for less than what they’d pay at a traditional jewelry store.

Image courtesy of Diamonds Direct

As one of the nation’s leading diamond showrooms, Diamonds Direct prides itself in providing superior customer service and educating each customer on their purchases and all of the diamonds in store. They provide each customer with a  no-risk shopping environment, where each team member customers with diamond industry insights and products that are backed by unmatched guarantees and warranties. Diamonds Direct works with each customer to make sure that they are shopping within their budget in order to help them make the best purchase possible.

Read more: Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop

Now, with 19 locations nationwide, Diamonds Direct provides incredible selections of jewelry and diamonds at an affordable price.

Diamonds Direct’s Frisco showcase will take place Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24. For these three days, shoppers can enjoy sales on nearly everything. Diamonds Direct offers expansive selections of diamond fashion, gemstone, pearl fashion jewelry and more. Be sure to get your friends, family and loved ones what they really want this holiday season.

Diamonds Direct

8440 TX-121 Building A, Frisco

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
