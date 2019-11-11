Mallow Box to open at The Shops at Willow Bend

Get ready for some more s’mores. A new s’mores bar and cafe is opening this week at The Shops at Willow Bend. Having originally opened as a pop-up, Mallow Box is the first of its kind. Its first retail location will offer hot and cold drinks, shakes, bowls, skewers and more.

“We’re so excited to be launching our first retail location,” said Mallow Box founder Martha Ware in a press release. “We began with small local events, trade shows and pop-ups at places like Nordstrom’s eventually having a kiosk at the Willow Bend mall. Now we’ve taken the next step and looking forward to serving our great mallows and mallow-based drinks and shakes.”

At Mallow Box, guests can enjoy a variety of marshmallows, all handmade in-house daily. Hot and cold drinks come in different flavors like chocolate and cream, maple bourbon with bacon bits, lemon and banana rum and more. Toppings include M&Ms, peanuts, coconut and others.

Mallow Box will also include a s’mores bar, which will allow guests to customize their s’mores at a s’mores bar. They can choose from different cookies, marshmallow flavors, chocolate types and toppings.

Mallow Box will open this Friday, November 15.