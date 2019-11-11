Food

Mallow Box to open at The Shops at Willow Bend

A chocolate and cream s’mores bowl from Mallow Box | Via Instagram/TheMallowBox

Get ready for some more s’mores. A new s’mores bar and cafe is opening this week at The Shops at Willow Bend. Having originally opened as a pop-up, Mallow Box is the first of its kind. Its first retail location will offer hot and cold drinks, shakes, bowls, skewers and more. 

“We’re so excited to be launching our first retail location,” said Mallow Box founder Martha Ware in a press release. “We began with small local events, trade shows and pop-ups at places like Nordstrom’s eventually having a kiosk at the Willow Bend mall. Now we’ve taken the next step and looking forward to serving our great mallows and mallow-based drinks and shakes.” 

Read more: Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept

At Mallow Box, guests can enjoy a variety of marshmallows, all handmade in-house daily. Hot and cold drinks come in different flavors like chocolate and cream, maple bourbon with bacon bits, lemon and banana rum and more. Toppings include M&Ms, peanuts, coconut and others.

A glance at Mallow Box’s menu | Via Instagram/TheMallowBox

Mallow Box will also include a s’mores bar, which will allow guests to customize their s’mores at a s’mores bar. They can choose from different cookies, marshmallow flavors, chocolate types and toppings. 

Read more: Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators

Mallow Box will open this Friday, November 15.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
