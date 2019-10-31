Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center

Having long served as an after-school program for children and teenagers in north Texas, Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County was recently gifted nearly $25,000 in new technologies for their Teen Center. With the new electronics, appliances and furniture, members of Plano’s Boys & Girls Club will have a healthy, safe environment, with the tools they need to grow and thrive as members and leaders in the community.

The new equipment in the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center was provided by Aaron’s. Associates from Aaron’s spent two days moving in new furniture and installing appliances. The new Teen Center was later unveiled to teen members of Boys & Girls Club Plano as a surprise to them.

New additions to the Boys & Girls Club Plano center include a large couch, arcade games, a mini basketball court and a quiet zone.

“It makes me feel great for our kids to know that a company that operates here in our community did this for them, to help them grow,” said Monica Mott, Teen Director of the Plano Teen Center at Boys & Girls Club of Collin County, in an email.”They know their hard work gave them this opportunity, but without Aaron’s, none of this would have been possible.”

With the new Teen Center, Boys & Girls Club Plano is able to provide a fully functional after school care center for children and help cultivate a sense of inclusion and belonging among its members. The Plano refresh marks Boys & Girls Club’s 39th nationwide.

“This is the second Keystone Club refresh we’ve done in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in the last few years, and it’s very exciting for us because we get to bring in crews from our local stores to do the work,” said Steapheon McClatchey, Aaron’s Division Coordinator for Midwest Operations, in an email. “It just feels really good to give back to our community, especially through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”