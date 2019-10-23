IITNT presents L.E.T.S. Talk! 2019

If you’re looking for an exciting Saturday of learning and networking, look no further!

The IIT Alumni Association of North Texas (IITNT) is hosting L.E.T.S. Talk! 2019, a full-day interactive learning experience around the themes of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Technology, and Service on Saturday, November 2, 2019. This will be the prime networking event for 2019 for IIT alumni, members, and technology and business professionals who live and work in the North Texas area. Throughout the day, conference attendees can expect to hear from inspiring leaders and participate in lively discussions. The event is open to everyone, with registration.

Raj Menon, the Founding President of IITNT and moderator of L.E.T.S. Talk!, says “Since its founding in 2003, IITNT has hosted several one-day business / networking events that are designed around the organization’s mission to “Connect, Explore, and Enrich. Our events are always open to everyone – you don’t have to be an alumnus/alumna to attend.”

The agenda for the first part of the day will include:

● a technology conversation with CIO’s from leading companies including Texas Instruments, The

Washington Post, and Frito Lay / Pepsico

● a leadership and service panel including the Mayor of Richardson, a member of the Plano City

Council, and a Business Engagement Director of Communities Foundation of Texas

● keynote talks from leaders / business executives from global companies

The second part of the day will feature the next edition of IITNT’s popular and exciting Pitch Perfect event. Several start up companies have been selected by the IIT Entrepreneur Network (IITEAN) to pitch their business plans in a “Shark Tank” like session. These companies are then matched with mentors and sometimes even find potential investors. There is also an audience-choice award for the one presentation with the best business model.

L.E.T.S. Talk! 2019 will be held at the Davidson Gundy Alumni Center at The University of Texas at Dallas. Refreshments will be provided to all of the attendees throughout the day.

Tickets are nearly sold out! To register, click here. Don’t miss out on this amazing event. For more information about sponsorship levels and L.E.T.S. Talk!, visit iitnt.org.