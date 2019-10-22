Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop

Posted on

Emma Kelly (left) and mother KellieRasberry pictures at launch party for Emma Kelly & Me | Photo credit: Shana Anderson

Mother, wife, DFW’s favorite radio personality and now entrepreneur, Kellie Rasberry has launched her newest venture, Emma Kelly & Me. On Emma Kelly & Me, shoppers will find clothing, accessories and what Rasberry calls “elevated basics,” all of which are under $100.

Rasberry first bought the internet domain EmmaKellyAndMe.com around the time when her daughter, Emma Kelly, was a baby. At first, Rasberry wasn’t sure what she was going to do with it, but she later decided she wanted to use the platform to create something that aligned with her values.

“For the longest time, it was just the two of us against the world,” Rasberry said in a press release. “And as a single mom, my goal was to raise a daughter filled with a spirit of independence, generosity, compassion, and confidence. It’s a goal I’m still striving to achieve to this day,” said Rasberry, “So when I was looking for the perfect name to represent my venture into the fashion business, Emma Kelly & Me was my first and only choice. I’m looking forward to adding Emma Kelly’s vision and voice to the site in the future so it is truly a project we can grow together.”

Kellie Rasberry carrying one of her leapord-print bags for Emma Kelly & Me | Photo credit: Allen Evans

To kick off the launch of Emma Kelly & Me, Rasberry collaborated with designer Parker & Hyde to produce three leopard-print handbags. The handbags are made from genuine Brazilian “Hair on Hide” leather and contain a raspberry pink canvas interior and complementary leather tassel.

“Emma Kelly & Me is a clothing and accessories brand with a goal of dressing women (and women-in-training) in apparel that gives them confidence.” said Rasberry in a press release. “I believe clothing does more than just cover the body. Clothing is a reflection of how we feel about ourselves. If Emma Kelly & Me can help a woman feel confident by wearing our clothing, then we have done a beautiful thing because #ConfidenceIsBeautiful!”

To shop Rasberry and Emma Kelly’s new collection, visit ekandme.com.

