The Boardwalk at Granite Park opens new multi-purpose pavilion

Nearly a year after its first announcement, a multi-purpose pavilion has opened at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. The new pavilion comes as part of Granite Park’s plan to make the Boardwalk more pedestrian-friendly and suitable for outdoor events.

With the pavilion, the team behind Granite Park hopes to bring in a new crowd; a demographic of people who love food and culture.

“We are focused on creating an urban neighborhood look and feel with venues like the new pavilion,” said Will Hendrickson, senior managing director of Granite Properties in a press release. “It provides a gathering spot to bring people together, whether it’s through live music, a fitness class or supporting a cause.”

Read more: Good Union BBQ opens in The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Now that the pavilion is finished, it will hold several events. One of the first events will be Cape Day, which will take place on Thursday, November 7. On Cape Day, participants can honor patient superheroes at Children’s Health who fight courageously against illness and injury every day.

There is also a yoga class scheduled for Thursday, November 21, which will be taught by instructors from Divine Balance Yoga.

Local bands like Trey and the TriTones and Hard Day’s Night are also scheduled to perform at the pavilion within the coming weeks.

Read more: Brunch at The Biscuit Bar: a bite of heaven at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

In addition to the pavilion, the Boardwalk at Granite Park is also undergoing renovations to make the business district more pedestrian-friendly. Granite Park is currently home to 6,500 employees, who work for companies like Coca Cola and Siemens PLM Software.

For a schedule of events to take place in the pavilion, visit granitepark.com