“Best Day Ever” Local Profile’s 18th annual Women in Business summit

On Friday, October 11, women leaders in Collin County gathered at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel to celebrate the accomplishments of all women in business. This year marked the 18th annual Women in Business event, and with 550 attendees, it was our biggest yet. Women in Business 2019 was presented by Baylor Scott & White Health.

The event opened with emcee Tammy Meinershagen, executive director of Frisco Arts, introducing Local Profile Executive Editor Rebecca Silvestri, who energized the room with her daily affirmation to make each day “the best day ever.”

Following the welcome speech, Kerry Philipovitch, senior VP of customer experience at American Airlines and Janel Wright, International Customer Service Coordinator, Philadelphia International Airport, discussed the importance of caring for people on life’s journey.

Next came a panel discussion with Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys, Inc., LaVone Arthur, chief innovation officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, and Marie Quintana, executive VP of marketing and communications at Tenet Healthcare. The three discussed diversity in the workplace, as well as challenges they have personally faced and overcome.

Taking the stage after the panel discussion was Laura Maxwell, senior VP of supply chain optimization of PepsiCo Frito-Lay North America. Maxwell delivered a powerful speech on ridding your mind of self-doubt.

“Never forget how capable you are.” – Laura Maxwell, senior VP of supply chain optimization of PepsiCo Frito-Lay North America

Attendees and speakers then took a quick break for coffee and upon return, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation, discussed the importance of women reclaiming their power.

Women in Business concluded with the presentation of the inaugural Collin County Woman of the Year Award, presented by Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa, to Jeri Chambers, donation relations officer of the Communities Foundation of Texas. Jeri Chambers was honored for excellence in business, philanthropy, and community involvement. Following the event, attendees enjoyed cocktails at Whiskey Moon.

Local Profile thanks Baylor Scott & White Health, Brennan Wealth Advisors, LegacyTexas Bank, American Airlines, Toyota, Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa, MassMutual Dallas-Fort Worth and the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy Hotel for making this event possible.

Additional thanks to our supporting sponsors: Pepsico – Frito-Lay North America, Valliance Bank, Center for Women Entrepreneurs, Texas Woman’s University, The Willingham Law Firm, The Law Offices of Suzanne H. Wooten, American Airlines, Bank of America, BuzzBallz/Southern Champion LLC, Evans Hawkins Darden Wealth Partners, The Law Office of Natalie Gregg, Productions Plus – The Talent Shop, The Ramage Law Group and Iberia Bank.

