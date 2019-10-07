Food

Meet Todd Citta, Chef Partner at Sixty Vines

Posted on
 
todd citta sixty vines collin county heart ball 2019

Todd Citta | Sixty Vines

Todd Citta may be a fresh face at Sixty Vines, but he’s no stranger when it comes to restaurant life. He grew up in the restaurant business, watching his dad work as a chef and his mom manage the front of the house, and when it came time for him to enter the workforce, he didn’t think twice before venturing into the restaurant business. 

“I come from a family of workaholics, and my dad passed down his hard-work ethic to me. I’ve had just about every job a restaurant. I was a dishwasher in high school, then worked my way up to be a prep cook, line cook and then a kitchen manager. It’s a tough business but it’s worth it when you love what you do.” 

Prior to coming on-board at Sixty Vines in June 2019, Todd served as a culinary partner at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro before becoming the Executive Chef at Truluck’s. He spent four and a half years at the Southlake restaurant and decided to take a break and look for a new opportunity. Fast forward a few months and he accepted the role of Chef Partner at Sixty Vines. 

Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County

“The people are great at Sixty Vines and the restaurant has a great feel to it. We’re the largest wine-on-tap concept out there, and the food is a little bit eclectic. You can have brunch, pizza, pastas, steaks, charcuterie and dessert – there’s something for everyone.” 

It’s hard to visit Sixty Vines without noticing the infamous wine wall. Guests can choose from sixty different wines on tap and enjoy wines from both locally and nationally-known wineries, as well as their own custom blends under the Sixty Vines’ Vine Huggers label. In addition to the substantial wine offerings, the menu offers a wide-range of choices as well. The large, communal tables are perfect for parties. Guests can enjoy a unique dining experience in the green house, or couples can grab a seat at the wine bar – no experience is the same. 

“Depending on what you’re looking for, you can enjoy a different vibe or experience every time you come to Sixty Vines. We tailor your experience based on what you’re looking for. Come in for a special occasion or sit at the bar and watch the show in our open kitchen.” 

While Todd’s favorite place in the kitchen is behind the grill, he looks forward to bringing changes to the entire Sixty Vines menu as the seasons change. He also looks forward to helping the brand expand outside of metroplex.

For diners looking to get a taste of Todd’s cooking and a sneak peek at the new, seasonal menu items, join him at the Collin County Heart Ball on November 9 at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Sixty Vines will be just one of the Collin County restaurants represented at this annual event that brings community and philanthropic leaders together. To purchase tickets to this unique culinary experience, visit collincountyheartball.heart.org.

Ashley Shadowens
A Plano resident for more than 20 years, freelance writer Ashley Shadowens loves discovering all that Plano has to offer. She can usually be found checking out the newest restaurants in town and is always looking for her next story.
