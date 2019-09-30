Take a dino tour at Billings Productions!

Leisure

Billings Productions Inc.

Billings Productions Inc., in Allen, just down the road from Cabela’s and Target, is home to over 400 animatronic creatures—dinosaurs and bugs—including 17 full-size T-rexes.

Billings Productions is a world leader in the design and development of animatronic exhibits for zoos, museums and theme parks. The dinosaur exhibit, “Dinos at the Dallas Zoo, consists of dinosaurs created by Billings Productions and leased to the Dallas Zoo.

The huge warehouse, where the dinosaurs are stored, maintained and created is now open for tours—and they’re T-riffic! On a tour through Billings (suitable for all ages!) you’ll see dinosaurs and bugs as well as get a peak into how the dinosaurs are actually built and maintained. 

billings productions
Billings Productions Warehouse, where dino tours are held

In addition to building animatronics for their own collection, Billings Productions also takes on commissions. Their website reads: “Mammuthus, Giant Sloth and Elephant Bird. If you need a static or animatronic creature that’s not in our collection, talk to us.”

They’re yet to craft a Mammuthus, otherwise known as a Wooly Mammoth, but commissioned works are a big part of their business. Right now they’re working on an animatronic dolphin being modified for an aquarium and at the Dallas Zoo there’s an elephant bottom which can be pressed to make noises. They’re even collaborating with the Phoenix Zoo on a Christmas-themed show—including a dinosaur pulling a sleigh. The most popular request, however, is for “themed” dinosaurs: A Carnotaurus painted like a tiger to promote a Big Cats exhibit or a Coelophysis resembling an endangered lizard to promote conservation.

One special project they’re working on is for KultureCity, a nonprofit advocating for acceptance and inclusion for children with autism. In collaboration with zoos and museums, Billings Productions is creating touchable dinosaur wall panels for Sensory Rooms as quiet places to enjoy an exhibit away from all the stimulation of a traditional show.

Their bugs are a secondary endeavor. They have four sets of bugs and unlike the dinosaurs, which are often a stand-alone exhibit, the bugs are frequently used to complement a show with live creepy crawlies.

TAKE A TOUR

Tours are offered on Saturday and Sundays by appointment, and they also offer birthday parties, a T-Rex tooth painting class, a Winos & Dinos tour as well as a BYOB after dark tour. 

Pricing starts at $8.

Click here to reserve and find out more. 

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
