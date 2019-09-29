Laura Maxwell, SVP at Frito-Lay, on boxing and personal and professional growth

Originally published in the October 2019 Women’s Issue of Local Profile under the title “Bob & Weave”

Laura Maxwell | Photo by Cydnee Jex

When asked, Laura Maxwell defines her superpower as “getting things done.” As Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Optimization at PepsiCo – Frito-Lay North America, she helps get products such as Cheetos, Fritos and Lay’s onto shelves and, ultimately, into the homes of consumers worldwide. Her role encompasses supply and demand, as well as research and development. One of her most recent tasks was working with the R&D team to debut Flaming-Hot Doritos, which were so popular that demand outstripped supply.

“Everyone loves Doritos; Doritos are awesome,” Laura says with a smile as we chat in a small conference room at the Frito-Lay headquarters off of Legacy Drive in Plano.

“R&D and the marketing team will come up with this fantastic idea, they bring it to us and we figure out how in the world we can bring that to life, get it to market,” Laura says. “We love a challenge and it’s always fun to see something on the shelf that you had a hand in getting there.”

As a child, Laura didn’t have a career picked out, but she knew she loved math. She followed the advice of her school counselor who encouraged her to pursue engineering, and she landed a job with Frito-Lay as a project engineer for their then-small plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“When I think about my first few years, my [thoughts] go to people [who] helped me along, standing beside me and giving me confidence. The people at PepsiCo and the people I had the chance to work with had a lot of experience and wisdom, and my fondest memories are [of] them helping me along the way.”

Thirty years later, much has changed. Technology has transformed the industry. Instead of relying heavily on manual labor that results in modest product output, we now trend toward managing machines, robotics and advanced technology and controls that keep production going at an impressive speed. Laura has been there for it all.

When she’s not working, Laura enjoys spending time with her family at local restaurants, sporting events and concerts, sometimes with Multigrain Tostitos Scoops—one of her favorite Frito-Lay products—in hand.

You may also find her inside a boxing ring. What started as a way to exercise has now become a passion that lands Laura at boxing competitions a few times a year. It also enhances her leadership skills out of the ring.

“One of the objectives [in boxing] is to avoid getting hit,” Laura says. “You might think that the way you do that is by watching your opponent’s hands and trying to determine when the next punch is coming. But the truth of the matter is that if you watch their hands, by the time you come to realize that the punch is being thrown, it’s probably too late. What I’ve learned is you’ve got to watch the body, the eyes, the tweak of the elbow; that’s what lets you move and miss the punch. And business is a lot like that. You don’t want to wait until a problem is right in front of you to address it.”

Laura is a respected professional and a sought-after mentor. With more than three decades and X positions at Frito-Lay, she has truly climbed the corporate ladder and learned much along the way. Here’s her advice for how to become the best version of yourself, both professionally and personally.

Bring it back to the business

“As a leader, you need to be decisive and make quick decisions, and you need to hold people accountable. What I’ve found is to bring everything back to the business. The business is not emotional. When you make things about the business, and you’re holding people accountable for things that relate to the business, it removes the emotion and helps you move forward.”

Keep learning

“As we bring young people into our organization today, my advice to them is to create multicultural experiences by being around people who aren’t like them. For people who are [in] my life stage, I say that we have to be as tech-savvy as the people we are bringing into the workplace. You have to be on social media if they’re on social media; you have to be in their world. In order for us to come together and create great things, you have to keep learning and evolving.”

Stay true to yourself

“I’ve struggled a bit with [my management] style. I am a big believer that people need to be held accountable with tough conversations behind closed doors, one-on-one, but I felt that my position in the workplace was different than my male counterparts. Over time, I got feedback that maybe I wasn’t tough enough, so I started publicly talking tough … making people feel bad. Stylistically, it wasn’t me and it wasn’t effective. My wake-up call was when a brave manager pulled me aside and told me that people were wondering what was going on. That made me realize that I have to stay true to who I am. It was one of my biggest lessons.”

Make a decision, even if it’s the wrong one

Decisions and decisiveness give people energy. If there are a lot of things swirling around, and no one’s making a decision, make a decision. Whether you are the decision maker or not, just make it. Because if no one’s making the decision, taking the initiative will often bring out the decision-makers to finally come forward and have a point of view! One of the greatest gifts we can give to our team is a decision, allowing them to move forward and get things done.

Get it done

“I’m such a believer in getting things done. In business, oftentimes it’s tempting to spend a lot of time on ideas and ideation, and ideas are great, but they accomplish nothing. Execution accomplishes things. Oftentimes you can change the car tires when it’s running; you can get going and make changes as needed. Sometimes being first is better than being second or third, or perfect.”

Ask men to be allies

“We need to tell women that we have to invite men into the conversation. We tend to get a lot of energy off of each other; we have our Women in Business clubs and organizations, and that’s fantastic. But there are men who would be more than willing to join us and become allies. We just need to invite them in.”

Create a self-development plan

“Be intellectually curious. I think everyone should have a self-development plan that lays out what they have done and what they are going to do in the next year that satisfies their intellectual curiosity.”

Invest in yourself

“The other thing I’ve learned in life, and it relates to the boxing a bit, is that I think it’s really good to have something outside work that makes you happy. Work made me happy, and I worked a lot, but I can’t say that I really had anything else. And that was my choice. And though family might be it for some, even outside of family, having something that gives you energy and something you enjoy, it’s amazing how that reflects positively on work. I’m better at what I do because I have something; I take more risks because I have something that involves risk-taking, and I think it’s something I learned too late in life.”