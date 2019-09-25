Plano Food & Wine Festival to return to The Shops at Willow Bend

Image courtesy of Plano Food & Wine Festival

Following a successful inaugural event last fall, the Plano Food & Wine Festival will return next month to The Shops at Willow Bend. The event will showcase some of the best of north Texas’s culinary and wine offerings, as well as retail.

At the Plano Food & Wine Festival, attendees will be able to taste from over 100 wines and sample food from over 20 different local restaurants. Some of this year’s food partners include Knife, Stampede 66 and Del Frisco’s Grille. Among the winery participants are West + Wilder, Kim Crawford and Landon Winery.

The Plano Food & Wine Festival will have a grape stomping competition | Image courtesy of Plano Food & Wine Festival

In addition to the food and wine samplings, there will also be a grape stomping competition, in which four teams at a time will compete to stomp as many grapes as they can within the course of 60 seconds. The winning team will receive a bottle of wine.

Attendees of the Plano Food & Wine Festival will also be able to enjoy live music from local bands and artists, including Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin, Jessica McVey and Hannah Kirby.

The Plano Food & Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, October 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend, however, sampling passes and entries into the grape stomping competition will each be available for purchase for $20. A portion of the sales will go toward The National Breast Cancer Foundation. To purchase passes, visit planofoodandwinefestival.com.