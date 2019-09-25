Beauty

How D’Allure Medspa is revolutionizing beauty

D’Allure Medspa offers a wide selection of state-of-the-art treatments | Image courtesy of D’Allure Medspa

Combining the science of neurology with revolutionary aesthetic techniques, D’Allure Medspa is a new type of luxury. Owned by neurosurgeon Dr. Frank Batlle, MD., D’Allure Medspa works with each guest and patient to help them create a better version of themselves, both internally and externally. 

“I’ve always wanted to put aesthetics and medicine together,” Batlle says. “The medical spa is an easy way to do that. There is a correlation that happens when somebody looks good, and they feel good. Physiologically, they tend to feel better inside.”

Batlle has over 32 years in practice as a neurosurgery specialist. With his expertise, he has been able to assemble a team of experts in their crafts. 

“It’s not just Botox and fillers and laser procedures,” Batlle says. “It’s the whole holistic attitude we have at D’Allure. We don’t rely on anyone who is not experienced. We have nurse practitioners with many years of experience on staff. We’d like to be known and for our quality and not quantity. Every patient that comes in is going to feel like they have a lot of attention. Specifically, we’re going to create a regimen for each patient to follow.”

Dr. Frank Batlle, MD is a neurosurgeon with over 32 years experience. He is also one of the owners of D’Allure Medspa | Image courtesy of D’Allure Medspa

While D’Allure does offer traditional medspa treatments, including fillers, botox and hair restoration, Batlle and his team are looking into more advanced treatments. Specifically, they are wanting to offer stem cell treatment for aesthetic purposes.

“We can use stem cells with hair restoration and microneedling,” says Brandy Hart, medical esthetician and co-owner at D’Allure Medspa.

“I think the results are going to be incredible,” Batlle adds.

The team at D’Allure understands that everyone’s skin is different, therefore, no two people will see the exact same results with the same regimes. D’Allure works with each patient to create a customized regimen, then will update the regimen with the patients over time.

“Every time someone comes in for a skincare treatment, I go over the regimen they’re currently using, even if it’s a regimen I made for them,” Hart says. “My clients are usually here on a monthly basis and ever time they come in, we go over their regimen and we tweak it.”

“We like to educate each and every patient according to their specific condition,” Batlle adds. “We take time to console the patient face to face when they come in. We try to answer all of their questions and then educate them on how to go forward.”

D’Allure Medspa

12655 N. Central Expy., Ste. 650, Dallas

Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

More: 469.351.3941 | dalluremedspa.com

