The Star to host free official Dallas Cowboys Watch Party

dallas cowboys watch party
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Official Dallas Cowboys Watch Party presented by AT&T on Sunday, September 15th at The Star in Frisco as a celebration of the first Cowboys away game of the 2019 season and kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day.

Fans can enjoy a festive game day atmosphere on Tostitos Championship Plaza and throughout the streets of The Star District when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins at 12 p.m. on FOX. Activities include a live DJ from 107.5 FM La Grande, autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni, a performance by Mariachi Vaqueros, an appearance by La Grande On-Air Host, El Chiquilin, inflatables, a corn hole tournament open to all skill levels and more. 

Pregame festivities begin outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza at 10 a.m., followed by the live Dallas Cowboys Pregame Show at 11 a.m. and broadcast of the Cowboys vs. Redskins game kicking off at 12:00 p.m. on FOX outside on the 2,270 square-foot video board.  The Cornhole Tournament Championship Match for the Open Division will take place during halftime of the Cowboys vs. Redskins game. The live Dallas Cowboys Postgame Show will begin immediately following the end of the game.  

Read more: DART’s Game Day Survival Guide

Admission and parking are free.  Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 9:15 a.m. 

For additional information regarding the event, parking and more, visit TheStarInFrisco.com.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
