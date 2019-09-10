Sona Dermatology & MedSpa: how to protect yourself from the sun

Dr. Elisa Song | Image courtesy of Sona MedSpa

Certainly you’ve seen the headlines in magazines: “Achieving the Fountain of Youth,” or “Secrets to Younger Looking Skin.” But is there really a way to fight the natural aging of your skin and the skin issues that can develop over time?

While you can’t turn back the clock on your skin, there are definitely things you can do NOW to maximum your skin’s potential to look and feel more youthful. No matter your age or the condition of your skin, there are ways you can fight the aging process and treatments that can help you achieve the glow you’re looking for. Employing a great skin care routine with a good cleanser and moisturizer, wearing sunscreen or even rejuvenating your skin with the help of a professional will help you realize that your best skin yet is just below the surface.

According to Dr. Elisa Song, a dermatologist at Sona Dermatology and MedSpa’s Frisco location, the most important thing you can do for your skin is to protect it from sun exposure.

“Other than time itself,” says Dr. Song, “I can’t think of a worse nemesis than the sun when it comes to keeping up with a youthful complexion. A common misconception is that we only get sun exposure when we are outside for a prolonged period of time. However, that simply is not true. Even spending minutes in the car driving exposes one to significant amount of harmful ultraviolet rays.”

These dangerous UV rays not only cause thinning of the dermis and skin aging, they can also cause skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and the second most common form of cancer in females ages 15-29. Current estimates state that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is key – which is why Dr. Song recommends everyone schedule an annual skin check with a dermatologist.

Dr. Song has several suggestions about how to best protect yourself from the sun and its harmful rays:

Sunblock – use every day!

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sun protective clothing

Tint your car windows – but make sure your tinting is specifically made to be UV protective

