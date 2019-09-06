Plano Comedy Festival announces 2019 lineup

The Plano Comedy Festival is proud to announce the 2019 lineup for Plano’s biggest comedy event ever, which will take place September 12-15, 2019 in the Downtown Plano Arts District.

Kicking off its 2nd year, the festival will feature headliners, Martin Urbano (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Howie Mandel’s Comedy Gala, Comedy Central Stand-Up), Paul Varghese (Loco Comedy Jam, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central – Live At Gotham and Russell Peters Presents), KeLanna Spiller (Comedy Central – Kevin Hart Presents Hart of the City, Funniest Comic in Texas Finalist), Richard Douglas Jones (Comedy Central -The New Negroes, Kevin Hart – LOL Network), Jasmine Ellis (Stand Up Empire, Moon Tower Comedy Festival), and Barry Whitewater (Dallas Comedy Festival, East Texas Comedy Festival), along with 80 of the funniest nationally touring and up and coming stand-up comics, improvisational troupes, and podcasters from all over the country.

In partnership with Hub Streat, the primary venue for the Plano Comedy Festival, and multiple venues such as Cox Playhouse, McCall Plaza, and others, the festival will present 17 comedy shows in 4 days including a Comedy Brunch and Roast Battle. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Alexx, and there will be after parties each night of the fest.

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, the Plano Comedy Festival will feature FREE family friendly shows, sponsored by the Downtown Plano Arts and Heritage Foundation, at McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano from 11am-2pm with performances by The Comedy Arena home of ComedySportz, The Magic of Eric Eaton, the 2018 Funniest Comic in Texas Winner, Wes Corwin and many others.

Tickets for individual shows, Day Passes, and Weekend Passes are on sale now at https://planocomedyfestival.com/tickets and also on Prekindle. Seating is General Admission for all shows. Each show (except family friendly shows at McCall Plaza) requires a separate ticket or a Day or Weekend Pass to enter.

Stay up to date with the latest information about the Plano Comedy Festival such as the 2019 festival lineup, tickets, schedule, performer bios, photos and more via the official Plano Comedy Festival website https://planocomedyfestival.com.