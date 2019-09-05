A chat with LaVone Arthur, chief strategy officer of Baylor Scott & White Health

Courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health

LaVone Arthur is the chief strategy officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas. The integrated delivery network includes 47,000 employees, 50 hospitals, 7,500+ physicians, more than 1,000 access points, Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and one of the nation’s largest accountable care organizations, Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance.

In her role, Arthur works with the executive team in developing, communicating, executing and sustaining enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. She is also responsible for Marketing and Communications, System Integration and Partnership Management.

Over a 30+ year career with legacy Baylor Health Care System, Arthur served in multiple roles including chief integration officer, where she developed and executed on integration strategies following the system’s combination with Scott & White Healthcare. Previously, as senior vice president, business development, she oversaw new business transactions and joint venture arrangements.

In addition to being a Fellow and former national vice-chair of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Arthur is an advanced member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and a past chair of the North Texas Healthcare Information & Quality Collaborative. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Dallas Business Journal’s 2014 Women in Business Award and 2014 Who’s Who in Healthcare, 2017 and 2018 Becker’s Women Hospital & Health System Leaders to Know and the 2018 Outstanding Women of Today in Healthcare award from the Altrusa International of Richardson Foundation.

Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration in health services management from the University of Dallas.

We chatted with Arthur about her role, her superpower, and women in leadership.

How do you describe your role to a stranger?

I have the honor of recently being named Baylor Scott & White Health’s first Chief Innovation Officer. My role is to promote innovative solutions to solve many of the pain points in the healthcare system. I am also responsible for marketing, communications and public relations.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Tell us about the path that brought you to where you are.

I watched a lot of soap operas growing up and the most interesting things seem to happen in hospitals. Seriously, I worked in the public relations department of our local hospital during the summers while in college and became intrigued by the business of healthcare. I started at Baylor as an industrial engineer, which was a great way to learn the operations of a hospital. I then moved to finance and business development and served as the chief integration officer upon the merger of Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare. Recently, I served as the chief strategy officer before assuming the role of chief innovation officer.

What are some of your greatest strengths, as a leader and as a person, that have helped you get where you are today?

I’m a strong believer in building relationships and the ability to do that has helped me as a leader and as a person … finding things in common with others and being interested in people.

As a leader, what are your core values? What are your beliefs? What is your leadership style?

I believe that nothing is more important than your integrity. Always be honest, even when it is uncomfortable. I also believe that the world is built on relationships, especially in healthcare.

What’s your superpower?

Resiliency.

In what ways do you invest in your own self-development?

I’m involved in various organizations that allow me to build skills that are outside of my normal comfort zone.

What advantages (and disadvantages) do women in leadership have?

There are more women in leadership positions today than ever before, but we still have a ways to go. I believe this results in more women are willing to be mentors and support other women to achieve their goals.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received?

Don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself. I use that advice a lot!

What advice do you have for fellow women in business?

Have faith in yourself, your values, and your skills. If you do, the sky’s the limit.

