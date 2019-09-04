Arts

Get some social pics at Legacy West’s new photo installment

Alex Gonzalez
Image courtesy of Legacy West

Collin County certainly isn’t short of any cool Instagram photo-ops, and Legacy West’s newest installment is no different. Beginning Thursday, September 5, Legacy West shoppers will be able to take photos at a stylish new backdrop.

At the photo installment, guests can take pictures in a hot air balloon fixture against a background with paintings of hot air balloons in different patterns and colors. Each guest who takes a picture in the pop-up and shares it on Instagram will have a chance to win tickets to the InTouch Credit Union Plano Balloon Festival, which will take place from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

Image courtesy of Legacy West

The photo pop-up will celebrate its Legacy West unveiling on Thursday, September 5 beginning at 11 a.m. The backdrop will be located directly across from Neighborhood Goods.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

