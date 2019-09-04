Get some social pics at Legacy West’s new photo installment

Image courtesy of Legacy West

Collin County certainly isn’t short of any cool Instagram photo-ops, and Legacy West’s newest installment is no different. Beginning Thursday, September 5, Legacy West shoppers will be able to take photos at a stylish new backdrop.

At the photo installment, guests can take pictures in a hot air balloon fixture against a background with paintings of hot air balloons in different patterns and colors. Each guest who takes a picture in the pop-up and shares it on Instagram will have a chance to win tickets to the InTouch Credit Union Plano Balloon Festival, which will take place from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

The photo pop-up will celebrate its Legacy West unveiling on Thursday, September 5 beginning at 11 a.m. The backdrop will be located directly across from Neighborhood Goods.