Food

CraftWorks Kitchen to open in Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Image courtesy of CraftWorks Kitchen

Coming to Plano’s Lakeside Market is a brand new concept from Troy Cooper and Mike Hutchinson. CraftWorks Kitchen will specialize in modern American cuisine offering an elevated take on the fare at a moderate price point.

CraftWorks will boast a cozy dining room, a clubby bar and an outdoor patio suitable for live entertainment.

Read more: Shark Club is a Dallas Stars fan’s paradise

The menu will include starters like an Ancho Spiced Candied Bacon, Blue Cheese Chips and New Orleans-inspired chicken wings. Main plates include steaks including a Duck Fat Sous Vide Filet, fresh seafood such as salmon and Ahi tuna and pasta dishes. At lunch, guests can choose from lighter options, including array of entrée and side salads, rich hearty soups, and sandwiches including a Reuben featuring house-cured pastrami.

Candied Bacon | Image courtesy of CraftWorks Kitchen

As for drinks, guests will be able to choose from a signature cocktail list, as well as a curated wine list featuring numerous by-the-glass options. Draft beer and bottled beer will be available for purchase, as well as specialty frozen cocktails.

Hutchinson will serve as CraftWorks’ COO and culinary lead. He has previously ran operations for Kenny’s Restaurant Group and has held roles at Rockfish, Twin Peaks and others.

Read more: B. Frank & Relish rebrands to Fork & Fire

Cooper will serve as CraftWorks’ CEO and President. Previously, Cooper has led a variety of brands, including Rockfish, Boston’s, Front Burner and others.

CraftWorks’ Lakeside location will serve as the restaurant’s first, however, Cooper and Hutchinson plan to open more locations across north Texas. CraftWorks Kitchen will open this October.

CraftWorks Kitchen

5809 Preston Road, Suite 578, Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
2.0K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.7K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.5K
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
1.3K
Food

Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony
1.3K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
1.1K
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
1.0K
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards
880
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
851
Business

Toyota Experience Center showcases company’s past, present and future
Downtown Plano by Marc Friedland Photography Downtown Plano by Marc Friedland Photography
803
Community

Plano Tomorrow mediation plan will not move forward
783
Shopping

Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?
781
Business

Carey Farmer talks managing money, being a mom and helping others

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top