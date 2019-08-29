CraftWorks Kitchen to open in Plano

Image courtesy of CraftWorks Kitchen

Coming to Plano’s Lakeside Market is a brand new concept from Troy Cooper and Mike Hutchinson. CraftWorks Kitchen will specialize in modern American cuisine offering an elevated take on the fare at a moderate price point.

CraftWorks will boast a cozy dining room, a clubby bar and an outdoor patio suitable for live entertainment.

The menu will include starters like an Ancho Spiced Candied Bacon, Blue Cheese Chips and New Orleans-inspired chicken wings. Main plates include steaks including a Duck Fat Sous Vide Filet, fresh seafood such as salmon and Ahi tuna and pasta dishes. At lunch, guests can choose from lighter options, including array of entrée and side salads, rich hearty soups, and sandwiches including a Reuben featuring house-cured pastrami.

Candied Bacon | Image courtesy of CraftWorks Kitchen

As for drinks, guests will be able to choose from a signature cocktail list, as well as a curated wine list featuring numerous by-the-glass options. Draft beer and bottled beer will be available for purchase, as well as specialty frozen cocktails.

Hutchinson will serve as CraftWorks’ COO and culinary lead. He has previously ran operations for Kenny’s Restaurant Group and has held roles at Rockfish, Twin Peaks and others.

Cooper will serve as CraftWorks’ CEO and President. Previously, Cooper has led a variety of brands, including Rockfish, Boston’s, Front Burner and others.

CraftWorks’ Lakeside location will serve as the restaurant’s first, however, Cooper and Hutchinson plan to open more locations across north Texas. CraftWorks Kitchen will open this October.

CraftWorks Kitchen

5809 Preston Road, Suite 578, Plano