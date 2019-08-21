Food

Contemporary sushi kitchen to open in Legacy Hall

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
A look at Hōru Sushi’s offerings | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

Following several closures at Legacy West’s three-story food hall, new restaurant booths are slated to open in Legacy Hall within the next few months. The newest addition will be Hōru Sushi, which is scheduled to open this fall.

Hōru Sushi will offer modern twists on Japanese sushi with new refreshing flavors and textures. Its aim is to create a dining experience that will be both innovative and enjoyable.

Read more: Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco

Hōru Sushi will be run by founder Chin Liang. Liang’s resume boasts over 20 years of sushi experience, including time at KÄI as the Executive Sushi Chef, in addition to stints at Lounge 31 and Steel Restaurant & Lounge.

“I’ve always been drawn to the energy of sushi bars,” said Liang in a press release. “There’s something electric about the connection between a sushi chef and their customers that inspired me to open my first sushi concept with a focus on that interpersonal interaction.”

Oishii Cucumber Roll from Hōru Sushi | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

Light items include Miso Soup, Spicy Edamame, Shishito Peppers and Hamachi & Yucca Chips. Sushi offerings include an Ahi Tuna Tower featuring spicy tuna, crab, avocado, sushi rice, tobiko, shredded nori, wonton chips, and wasabi aioli, the Truffle Salmon roll featuring soy paper, fresh salmon, truffle oil, avocado, tempura puffs, spicy mango, and eel sauce, and the Legacy Hall roll featuring tempura bacon, crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, topped with sliced lemon and scallions.

Ahi Tuna Tower from Hōru Sushi | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

“We’ve wanted to bring a sushi concept to Legacy Hall for some time and have been waiting for the perfect partner to complement our other restaurant offerings,” said Kulsoom Klavon, VP of Curation at Food Hall Co. in a press release. “Chin Liang’s experience and creative vision for Hōru Sushi makes us confident that we have found the best possible concept to wow our guests and fill a much-desired culinary niche.”

Read more: Son of a Butcher now open in Legacy Hall

Hōru Sushi will open this September at Legacy Hall.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
1.8K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.6K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.5K
Leisure

The coolest new parks coming to DFW
1.3K
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
1.2K
Food

Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony
1.2K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
1.1K
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
plano plano
913
Community

What we learned from Plano’s 2019 municipal elections
817
Events

Local Profile to host Dynamic Women of Color event
75 central expressway, plano, dallas, dfw 75 central expressway, plano, dallas, dfw
790
Community

City of Plano may strike parts of Plano Tomorrow plan
767
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
763
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top