Contemporary sushi kitchen to open in Legacy Hall

A look at Hōru Sushi’s offerings | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

Following several closures at Legacy West’s three-story food hall, new restaurant booths are slated to open in Legacy Hall within the next few months. The newest addition will be Hōru Sushi, which is scheduled to open this fall.

Hōru Sushi will offer modern twists on Japanese sushi with new refreshing flavors and textures. Its aim is to create a dining experience that will be both innovative and enjoyable.

Hōru Sushi will be run by founder Chin Liang. Liang’s resume boasts over 20 years of sushi experience, including time at KÄI as the Executive Sushi Chef, in addition to stints at Lounge 31 and Steel Restaurant & Lounge.

“I’ve always been drawn to the energy of sushi bars,” said Liang in a press release. “There’s something electric about the connection between a sushi chef and their customers that inspired me to open my first sushi concept with a focus on that interpersonal interaction.”

Oishii Cucumber Roll from Hōru Sushi | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

Light items include Miso Soup, Spicy Edamame, Shishito Peppers and Hamachi & Yucca Chips. Sushi offerings include an Ahi Tuna Tower featuring spicy tuna, crab, avocado, sushi rice, tobiko, shredded nori, wonton chips, and wasabi aioli, the Truffle Salmon roll featuring soy paper, fresh salmon, truffle oil, avocado, tempura puffs, spicy mango, and eel sauce, and the Legacy Hall roll featuring tempura bacon, crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, topped with sliced lemon and scallions.

Ahi Tuna Tower from Hōru Sushi | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

“We’ve wanted to bring a sushi concept to Legacy Hall for some time and have been waiting for the perfect partner to complement our other restaurant offerings,” said Kulsoom Klavon, VP of Curation at Food Hall Co. in a press release. “Chin Liang’s experience and creative vision for Hōru Sushi makes us confident that we have found the best possible concept to wow our guests and fill a much-desired culinary niche.”

Hōru Sushi will open this September at Legacy Hall.