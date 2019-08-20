Local Profile to host ¡EXITOS! Success Summit

To celebrate successful Hispanic and Latinx leaders in Collin County, Local Profile will host our first ever ¡EXITOS! Success Summit this fall. ¡EXITOS! comes as part of our Local Inclusion series celebrating diverse individuals and companies that have helped cultivate safe and inclusive environments in the workplace.

Read more: Local Profile to host Dynamic Women of Color event

Attendees of ¡EXITOS! will enjoy cocktails, as well as time to network and meet with other outstanding leaders. The program also includes a panel discussion and lectures from individual speakers.

Speakers at ¡EXITOS! include:

Merary Simeon , North America Vice President Diversity & Engagement, PepsiCo

, North America Vice President Diversity & Engagement, PepsiCo Elizbeth Musico , Vice President Human Resources, McKesson

, Vice President Human Resources, McKesson Ana Rodriguez, director, Latino Leadership Initiative at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business

director, Latino Leadership Initiative at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business Alejandra Gonzalez, Senior Global Marketing Manager, Brinker International

Senior Global Marketing Manager, Brinker International Jaime Montemayor , Founder & CEO, DosDos Technologies

, Founder & CEO, DosDos Technologies Javier Moreno, Senior Consultant, Corporate Strategy & Growth, Toyota Financial Services

Following the lectures and panel discussions, there will be closing remarks and a cocktail reception.

Prior to ¡EXITOS!, Local Profile will be accepting nominations for the Champions of Change Awards. The Champions of Change awards are given to individuals that have changed the landscape for Hispanic and Latinx leaders by coaching in innovative ways, whether in diversity, equity, and inclusion work, and volunteering for a cause. Nominations for the Champions of Change awards can be submitted here.

At ¡EXITOS!, attendees will have the opportunity to plug into multiple groups in town to keep the conversation going. Leave inspired and ready to create change in Collin County.

Read more: Local Profile to host Real Estate Trend Talks event

¡EXITOS! Success Summit will take place Friday, September 13 at Frisco Hall at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.