Get ready to party with these Collin County birthday venues

Time to celebrate? Here are the best venues to host your child’s birthday bash in Collin County!

Activities

Allen Bowl

Cue the nostalgia and host your child’s birthday party at Allen Bowl! Choose from three fun, affordable party packages: a Hot Dog Party, a Pizza Party or a Classic Bowling Party, all of which include shoe rentals and an hour to bowl.

1011 S. Greenville Ave., Allen | allenbowl.com

The COOP Frisco

The COOP is the perfect canvas for your child’s birthday party. Pick from a variety of party themes and invite the adults along to partake in the cappuccino bar. There’s an added bonus, this event space prides itself on its cleanliness and works to keep your party space germ-free.

8802 Coleman Blvd., Frisco | thecoopfrisco.com

Adventure Landing

Ready for a few hours of nonstop fun? Adventure Landing’s party packages include mini-golf, go karts, laser tag, bumper boats and arcade time. Your party also comes with a Party Captain to keep the fun moving, and as part of a party package, you’ll get soda, snacks and treats for the birthday kid and their guests.

17717 Coit Rd., Dallas | dallas.adventurelanding.com

Pump it Up

Get ready for a day full of inflatable fun at Pump It Up! This inflatable party place features oversized bounce houses, slides, games and more. Choose from party packages of all sizes and customize your food and party favors to create the perfect party for your birthday boy or girl. 7164 Technology Dr. Ste. 200 Frisco | pumpitupparty.com

Thunderbird Roller Rink

Let the good times roll when you book the Party Room at Thunderbird Roller Rink. Party Room rentals include skates, party goods and a special shout out from the DJ. At the end of the party, the birthday boy or girl gets to take a trip to the money machine! Sidenote: be sure to ask about how you can turn your party into a GLOW party!

3200 Thunderbird L., Plano | thunderbirdrink.com

StarCenter Ice Skating

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at a StarCenter ice skating rink. Each party includes skating aids (for those who are new to the ice), skates and time in the private party room. Customize your party by adding broomball, private lessons or even a special character appearance.

6993 Stars Ave., McKinney | nhl.com

Urban Air Adventure Park

Perfect for kids of any age, Urban Air offers trampolines, climbing walls, basketball, obstacle courses and more to take your birthday party to the next level. Choose from a classic party or an exclusive glow party package and customize it to fit your birthday boy or girl and their guests. 10570 John W. Elliott Dr. #900 Frisco | 3150 Hardin Blvd., McKinney |urbanairtrampolinepark.com

Obstacle Warrior Kids McKinney

Channel your child’s inner Ninja Warrior and host their next birthday at Obstacle Warrior Kids. Each party includes access to the Ninja Warrior Zone, where they can tackle a course just like they do on TV. Your private party includes a personal party host, time in the party room, party supplies and a souvenir T-shirt for the birthday child.

448 N. Custer Rd., McKinney | owkmckinney.com

Emler Swim School

Party in the pool all year round at Emler Swim School. Kids can enjoy splash time in the heated pool, under the supervision of a lifeguard, and then continue the fun in the private party room. Added bonus: Emler offers a digital invitation that you can send out to guests when you book your party!

4621 W. Park Blvd. #104, Plano | emlerswimschool.com

Arts & Crafts

Color Me Mine

Let your child’s inner Picasso show during their party at Color Me Mine. Choose from a number of options, including a pottery class or a Magical Unicorn Painting Party, and your VIP (Very Important Painter) will have a birthday to remember and take home a new masterpiece the whole family can enjoy.

3401 Preston Rd. #10 Frisco | frisco.colormemine.com

Painting with a Twist

Get ready to create a masterpiece and have fun while doing it. When you book a private party at Painting with a Twist, choose a painting from their online gallery of over 500 options, which your group will recreate on their own canvases. Artists of all levels will enjoy this interactive party.

4001 Preston Rd., Ste. 510, Plano | paintingwithatwist.com

North Texas Performing Arts

You’ll want to head for Hollywood after celebrating your child’s birthday with North Texas Performing Arts. Each party group receives their own professional director who will lead theatre exercises, activities and games in one of their creative studios.

6500 Preston Rd. Ste. 101, Frisco | northtexasperformingarts.org

Geppetto’s Theater

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind party at Geppetto’s Marionette Theater! Choose from four party packages that include tickets to the marionette show, access to a special party room, a group photo session and an exclusive backstage tour.

2201 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas | geppettostheater.com

Build a Bear

Celebrate your child’s birthday at Build-A-Bear and come home with a new friend. Create your own custom party package with a unique theme, a party leader, games, activities, and party supplies. Each child can create their new furry friend and memories that will last them a lifetime.

2601 Preston Rd. Ste. 1246, Frisco | buildabear.com

Education

Children’s Aquarium

Friends and family of all ages will be thrilled by a birthday party at the Children’s Aquarium. A birthday party package includes admission for up to 25 guests, an animal encounter with a trained professional, a stingray feeding and more!

1462 1st Ave., Dallas | childrensaquariumfairpark.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy the natural world at the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary for your next birthday party! Choose from a Classic, Dinosaur or Magic Planet party package that includes educational activities and access to the Heard Museum exhibits and nature trails.

1 Nature Pl., McKinney | heardmuseum.org

Frontiers of Flight Museum

Prepare for take off (and a fun, interactive party) at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. Parties include playtime in The Children’s Discovery Area, an in-flight movie in the Jay Jay Theater and the chance for kids to practice their own pilot or traffic controller skills. Don’t forget to make a trip to the Wind Tunnel!

6911 Lemmon Ave., Dallas | flightmuseum.com

The Heritage Farmstead Museum

Whether your child wants to be a pioneer, an outlaw or an explorer, the Heritage Farmstead has something for you! Enjoy a variety of activities like tractor rides, feeding farm animals, and participate in hands-on farm chores. Pick from a number of themes and packages to plan a fun party for all!

1900 W. 15th St., Plano | heritagefarmstead.org

Play Street Museum

Host a private party at one of Play Street Museum’s multiple DFW locations, including the Farm in McKinney, the Town Square in Frisco or the Great Outdoors in Plano. Perfect for kids eight and under, each location offers custom party themes, including Rocket Science, Dinosaurs and Mermaids.

950 W. Stacy Rd. #100, Allen | 5729 Lebanon Rd. #120, Frisco | 3851 S. Stonebridge Dr. Ste. 400, McKinney | 5964 W. Parker Rd. Ste. 120, Plano |playstreetmuseum.com

Texas Discovery Gardens

Party with the butterflies at the Texas Discovery Gardens! A party there means access to the Butterfly House and Gardens and time in the EarthKeepers’ Classroom. Customize your perfect party and create a fun, interactive party for all your guests.

3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas | txdg.org

The Perot Museum

Whether you’re into dinosaurs, science experiments or space, the Perot Museum offers a number of birthday party themes. But the best is the sleepover option, with behind-the-scenes access, dance parties, snacks, a live science show and a 3D film.

2201 N. Field St., Dallas | perotmuseum.org

Sci-Tech Discovery Center

Sci-Tech Discovery Center offers a number of party themes based on age and activity, from bubbles to chemistry. Choose a theme and package based on the number of guests you plan to invite and get them get ready for a day of fun and hands-on learning! It’s in the same building as the National Videogame Museum.

8004 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco | mindstretchingfun.org

Experience

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

This is one movie experience your child will never forget. Choose from a PJ party with a breakfast buffet, a cereal party or themed party. (Superheroes or monsters, anyone?) The theater also offers a number of party options for teens, including a videogame party on the big screen!

100 S. Central Expy. #14, Richardson | drafthouse.com

American Girl Place

Girls (and their dolls) will enjoy an all-inclusive party at the American Girl Place, filled with sweets and special experiences. Choose from a variety of packages that each feature a meal, a signature cake and ice cream, activities and a special birthday-girl surprise. Let the American Girl team host the party of your child’s dreams.

13464 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | americangirl.com

Henry’s Ice Cream

Everyone will scream for ice cream when you host your next party at Henry’s Ice Cream. Each attendee can become an ice cream artist and create their own mini-sundae using the “Topping Bar,” and the birthday child can make their own banana split!

3100 Independence Pkwy. Ste. # 215, Plano | henryshomemadeicecream.com

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Celebrate with an adventure-filled day at LEGOLAND Discovery Center! Parties include a two-hour private room, pizza and soda, and exclusive LEGO party favors for the birthday kid and their guests. Enjoy access to LEGOLAND for the rest of the day after your party time is up. 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., Grapevine | dallasfw.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Sweet & Sassy®

Grab the girls and head to Sweet & Sassy® for the perfect a one-stop party spot. From princess themes to pink limos, these glam parties are perfect for girls ages four to 13. Whether you choose a modeling, rock-and-roll band, princess or spa-themed party, you’re bound to create birthday memories that will last a lifetime.

6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano | sweetandsassy.com

Young Chefs Academy

If your child loves to spend time in the kitchen, this is the perfect party to help them sharpen their skills! Choose from yummy all-inclusive packages, such as a pizza party, cupcake baking or birthday brunch, and let the party specialist help your group cook up a tasty and fun party! 8855 Preston Trace Blvd. Ste. #100, Frisco | friscotx.youngchefsacademy.com

Safari Run

Get ready to go wild at Safari Run! Pick from four party packages, each of which include arcade time and tokens, playtime and party supplies. Your party coordinator will help you plan and execute the perfect birthday party.

2300 Coit Rd. #300, Plano | safarirun.com

Crayola Experience

The most colorful parties around are at the Crayola Experience. Pick a party package, each of which includes admission, access to the facility’s 22 attractions, party supplies, a special gift for the guest of honor, food and drink options and more! Kids can even create their own coloring books.

6121 W. Park Blvd. Ste. A100, Plano | crayolaexperience.com

Peppa Pig World of Play

Your little piggies will be ready to party at this brand new attraction. Birthday parties include a dedicated party host, exclusive access to a themed birthday room, food and drink options, and an activity pack with souvenir lanyard for the birthday child. There are also fun add-on options like a chocolate fountain and crafts to make your party even more engaging.

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., Grapevine | peppapigworldofplay.com

KidMania

KidMania offers a giant indoor playground, featuring everything from slides and tunnels to a zipline and bungee walls. Whether you choose a “BirthdayMania” or “The ManiaEvent” party, each comes with unlimited “ManiaMaze” playtime, ArcadiaMania Game Plays, party invitations, a private party room, drinks and your very own host to serve all the kids! Best of all, they handle all the clean up while you enjoy the fun!

7252 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano | kidmania.com

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Dinner, a tournament and birthday cake—what better way to celebrate a birthday? At Medieval Times, birthday guests receive a special announcement during the show, a group photo, a slice of cake, a frozen strawberry slushie in a souvenir castle cup and a cheering banner for their respective knight.

2021 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas | medievaltimes.com

Epic Waters

The water is always fine for a party at the year-round indoor water park, Epic Waters. Choose from three epic party packages, each of which include food and drink options, admission to the park for up to 10 guests, arcade time and a dedicated host to entertain your party.

2970 Epic Pl., Grand Prairie | epicwatersgp.com

Take the Cake

Check out these local caterers!

Amazeballz

930 E. 15th St. #200 Plano | getamazeballz.com

Celebrity Bakery

3520 Preston Rd. Ste. 111 Frisco | enjoycelebrity.com

LAYERED coffee.bakery.kitchen

111 East Virginia, McKinney | layeredtx.com

Market Street

Various locations | local.marketstreetunited.com

Meringue Bakery

6101 Windhaven Pkwy. Ste. 140, Plano | meringuebakery.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Various locations | nothingbundtcakes.com

Reverie Bakeshop

1930 N. Coit Rd., Richardson | reveriebakeshop.com

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

5999 Custer Rd. #115, Frisco | 1101 S. Preston Rd., Ste. 20, Prosper || smallcakescupcakery.com

Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop

4021 Preston Rd., Plano | sugarraysbakeshop.com

SusieCakes

4909 W. Park Blvd, Ste. 110, Plano | susiecakes.com

Sweet Art Custom Cake Studio

407 E. Louisiana St. Ste. 104, McKinney | sweetartbakery.com

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar

581 W. Campbell Rd. #127, Richardson | sweetdaze.com

The London Baker

2540 King Arthur Blvd. #111, Lewisville | thelondonbaker.com

Unrefined Bakery

3411 Preston Rd. Ste. 8, Frisco | unrefinedbakery.com