Plano Police Department to host Active Shooter Seminar

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Image via Shutterstock

Amid much tragic news of mass shootings having taken place across the country, Plano Police Department will host an Active Shooter Seminar next week. The seminar comes in partnership with the Plano Fire-Rescue, Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management departments. The announcement of the Active Shooter Seminar comes following the shootings that took place in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH this past weekend.

Attendees of the Active Shooter Seminar will learn what to do in the event of an active shooter situation. They will learn “Run, Hide, Fight” strategies and how to control life-threatening bleeding. The bleeding control portion is not only essential for preparedness in the event of an active shooter, but also in situations in which one is suffering from severe bleeding.

The Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar will take place at the Plano Event Center and is expected to last for about two-and-a-half hours. Training and educating the public on active shooter response is a critical component of preparing the entire community and reducing the loss of life when an active attack perpetrator strikes.

Plano Police Department’s Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar is free to attend and reservations can be made here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

