Plano Police Department to host Active Shooter Seminar

Image via Shutterstock

Amid much tragic news of mass shootings having taken place across the country, Plano Police Department will host an Active Shooter Seminar next week. The seminar comes in partnership with the Plano Fire-Rescue, Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management departments. The announcement of the Active Shooter Seminar comes following the shootings that took place in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH this past weekend.

Attendees of the Active Shooter Seminar will learn what to do in the event of an active shooter situation. They will learn “Run, Hide, Fight” strategies and how to control life-threatening bleeding. The bleeding control portion is not only essential for preparedness in the event of an active shooter, but also in situations in which one is suffering from severe bleeding.

Read more: The future of Collin College

The Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar will take place at the Plano Event Center and is expected to last for about two-and-a-half hours. Training and educating the public on active shooter response is a critical component of preparing the entire community and reducing the loss of life when an active attack perpetrator strikes.

Plano Police Department’s Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar is free to attend and reservations can be made here.