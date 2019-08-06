Business

Nominate your choice for Collin County Woman of the Year

Alex Gonzalez
As a community, Collin County has grown tremendously over the years, and we are only projected to grow even more considerably in the future. Much of our success can be attributed to the talented and hardworking women at the forefront, doing the framework and setting the standards for the future, while knocking down the roadblocks of the past.

Women of all races, orientations and backgrounds have defied the odds and broken glass ceilings to create a better future for the generations of tomorrow. Whether it be in finance, culinary art or non-profit, talented women can be found across the boards of all fields.

This year, Local Profile will be awarding one of many talented women with the Collin County Woman of the Year award. The award symbolizes excellence in business, philanthropy and community involvement. The winner will be announced at Local Profile‘s 18th Annual Women in Business Summit and the award will be presented by Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa.

If you know a woman who should be nominated, submit your nomination here.

About Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa

Regional Plastic Surgery Center is a six physician practice specializing in plastic, cosmetic, reconstructive, and hand surgery. Drs. Denton Watumull, Bruce Byrne, Joshua Lemmon, Derek Rapp, Chase Derrick, and Chirag Mehta are all board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Drs. Watumull, Byrne, Lemmon, Rapp, and Mehta have completed additional fellowship training in Surgery of the Hand, Upper Extremity, and Microsurgery. Drs. Watumull, Byrne, Lemmon, and Rapp have attained Certificates of Added Qualification in Surgery of the Hand and are members of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. Dr. Mehta is also board certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
