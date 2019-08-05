Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco

Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

Actor Mark Wahlberg made a special appearance at Dallas Cowboys training practice this past Saturday. During his appearance, he confirmed plans to open a Wahlburgers location in The Star in Frisco.

Mark Wahlberg speaks with Dallas Cowboys players and fans | Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers first opened in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011. The store came to national fame as the subject of an A&E reality television series called Wahlburgers, which recently wrapped its 10th and final season. Wahlburgers new location in The Star will mark its first in Texas and 30th overall.

Read more: Formation Coworking opens in The Star, Frisco

“On behalf of the Jones family, we are excited to team up with the Wahlbergs and bring their successful Wahlburgers restaurant to The Star in Frisco,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones in a press release. “Working together with family to create a solid business with strong values is something both the Joneses and Wahlbergs have in common, and we’re thrilled that our fans and visitors alike will be able to enjoy everything Wahlburgers brings to our campus.”

Guests of Wahlburgers will be able to enjoy signature items, including the O.F.D., a half-pound burger with swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms and a housemade tomato jam. Other Wahlburgers favorites include The Fiesta Burger, a half-pound burger with housemade southwestern spice rub, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, housemade salsa, chipotle mayo and pickles.

Wahlburgers will also have a full-service bar, which will carry their signature Wahlbrewski, a custom brewed unfiltered Pale Ale from Boston-based Harpoon Brewery.

Wahlburgers’ Frisco location will carry their signature Wahlbrewski | Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

“We are all huge sports fans and to be able to open our first Texas location in tandem with a legendary organization like the Dallas Cowboys is icing on the cake,” said Mark Wahlberg in a press release.

Read more: Shark Club is a Dallas Stars fan’s paradise

Wahlburgers is slated to open in The Star in Frisco this fall.