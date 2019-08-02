Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
A look at the new Cinemark Movies 10 | Rendering courtesy of Cinemark USA

This week, a longtime film staple in central Plano shut its doors after 25 years. Cinemark Movies 10, better known as the “dollar movies” will be receiving a facelift.

Although Movies 10 was known for screening movies long after their theatrical release and shortly before their release on home formats, and at a discounted rate, the new cinema will screen the latest films immediately upon their release. Moviegoers will be able to watch these films in a more comfortable setting, with adjustable, heat-controlled seats.

Read more: Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?

“We’re taking all 10 auditoriums and we’re renovating them with top of the line Luxury Loungers,” said Nick Vedda, Marketing Manager of Cinemark USA. “With these luxury loungers, we’re getting reserved seating. You’ll be able to go online ahead of time and pick the exact seats you want. It takes the stress and uncertainty out of movie-going.”

Cinemark Movies 10 will have Luxury Loungers in all 10 auditoriums | Image courtesy of Cinemark USA

Unfortunately, the new theater will not be selling tickets at a cheap rate, for which it was previously known, however, deals for students, senior citizens and teachers will be available on certain days.

In addition to the new seating in the auditoriums, as well as more convenient ticket buying process, guests of the theater will find more upscale amenities immediately upon entering the theater.

In the lobby, guests will be able to purchase soft drinks, Pizza Hut pizza, popcorn and other movie theater concessions. Guests will also be able to purchase beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

Read more: CUT! by Cinemark opens in Frisco

“We’re only gone for a little while, but we’ll be back very soon,” Vedda said. “This will be a great new neighborhood theater with the best amenities you can enjoy. You’ll be able to see all of the latest movies the way you want to.”

Cinemark Movies 10 is slated to re-open between mid-October and early November.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

4.9K
Community

29 Acres to open living community for adults with autism
1.2K
Leisure

The coolest new parks coming to DFW
1.1K
Arts

Construction underway on Music Street Frisco
1.1K
Business

Come together: Abbey Road Eatery and Ales builds community with classic pub food
1.1K
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
1.1K
Health

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez visit Cowboys Fit at The Star in Frisco
Toyota-connected-cyndee-jex-zack-hicks-plano-headquarters Toyota-connected-cyndee-jex-zack-hicks-plano-headquarters
1.0K
Business

At Toyota Connected, Zack Hicks is redefining the future of mobility
Asian dessert culture bubble waffles taiwanese dessert japanese dessert boba collin county near me plano frisco Asian dessert culture bubble waffles taiwanese dessert japanese dessert boba collin county near me plano frisco
963
Food

Asian desserts are on the rise – and we’re thrilled
962
Food

Legacy Hall vs. Urban8
907
Food

Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony
843
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
812
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top