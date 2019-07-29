Dare yourself to try these outdoor adventures in Collin County

From ziplining to rocking climbing, check out these out-of-the-box outdoor activities.



SkyDive Spaceland Dallas

For serious thrills, SkyDive Spaceland Dallas is a third-generation family business, run by people with skydiving in their blood. Because they’re a high-volume, busy drop zone with highly skilled full-time instructors, it’s possible for beginners to get licensed in a week!

1039 Private Rd. 438, Whitewright

Go Ape

With multiple rope ladders, 39 crossings and paths, two Tarzan swings, and five zip lines, Go Ape is the ultimate jungle experience. Each course takes you higher into the canopy, allowing for breathtaking views of the nature preserve. The courses end with a zipline trip back to base.

5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano



Summit Climbing

Summit Climbing is a state-of-the-art rock climbing gym, offering 5,000 square feet of bouldering, 20,000 square feet of top-rope, lead, and auto-belay climbing, yoga and suspension training.

525 Talbert Dr., Plano



Goat Yoga Richardson

Exercising with animals is proven to have many benefits, and Goat Yoga Richardson proudly promotes health, wellness and mindfulness. With nine goats available to join you for yoga, your chakras should be aligned in no time!

446 Highland Blvd., Richardson

North Texas Outdoor Pursuit Center

As its name suggests, OPC offers outdoor climbing courses, however, what sets them apart is the rock climbing inside the indoor silos. In order to rock climb, climbers must first train in the indoor silo room before taking on the bigger, outdoor courses.

1003 4th Ave., Carrollton



Towne Lake Recreation Area

Located in a quiet, tranquil setting McKinney’s Towne Lake Recreation Area boasts 100 acres with two sand volleyball courts, nine horseshoe pitching courts and paddle boats available for rent. The recreation area also offers an expansive 18-hole disc golf course.

1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney

Originally published as part of the June 2019 Great Outdoors Guide