The best wedding entertainment and decorators in Collin County

Can’t find the entertainment you need to make your wedding as fun as possible? You’ve come to the right place. Check out these companies for live bands, DJs, comedians, and more! Scroll even further for the best rentals, decor, and stationery to match your theme.

Emerald City Band

Entertainment

Bill Cody’s Party Time Productions | partytimetexas.com

This company has been a North Texas staple for 40 years and helps coordinate DJs, bands and other entertainers for weddings and events. Most DJs with Party Time Texas have more than 20 years of experience in the business. They have several live bands you can choose from. If you’re looking for a more unique form of entertainment, check out their magicians, caricature artists, comedians, fortune tellers, balloon artists, dancers and more.



Casino Parties Inc. | casinopartiesinc.com

Who doesn’t like a good game? Rent tables and dealers for Black Jack, Roulette, Craps and Texas Hold ‘Em from Casino Parties Inc. Choose from their four packages: The Jacks, The Queens, The Kings or The Aces, or customize a package specifically for your wedding. They can create “funny money” you can pass out to your guests to use at the tables so no one has to shell out cold hard cash. The company offers other services such as cigar rollers, background music, DJs and Elis Presley and Frank Sinatra impersonators. Vegas, baby.



DJ Bob Noell | bobnoell.com

Bob Noell was a national radio broadcaster for CBS and an on-air personality at several DFW radio stations including KVIL, KNUS, KRLD and KLUV for 15 years before shifting his career to focus on events. He is now a professional DJ for weddings and events in North Texas, and has performed at some pretty impressive venues like the Cotton Bowl, the Ballpark in Arlington, Billy Bob’s, Reunion Tower and Disney World.



Dueling Pianos – Felix and Fingers | felixandfingers.com

Looking for non-traditional music entertainment? Felix and Fingers brings the popular dueling piano attraction to weddings in North Texas. It’s an extremely interactive show and can be tailored to each wedding. Music genres include country, jazz, folk, disco, pop, R&B and rock, but we hear these guys play pretty much every song the audience requests.



Emerald City Band | emeraldcityband.com

The Emerald City Band is arguably one of the most popular wedding and events bands, having performed at the White House, Super Bowl XLV and more than 4,000 weddings. From the most current hits to classic tunes, this 13-piece, three-horn band is known to have every guest on their feet with their high energy performances, choreography and light shows.

European Ensemble String Quartet | stringquartetdallas.com

From classical music to contemporary tunes, this ensemble brings an elegant flair to the weddings they perform at. Choose a string duo, trio or quartet and check out their several packages that include performance at the ceremony, cocktail hour, reception or all three.

Radio DJs | radiodjs.com

The Kidd Kraddick Morning show on 106.1 Kiss FM is a daily staple for many North Texans, and now you can hire the station’s official DJs to play at your wedding! These DJs have performed alongside celebrities like Pink, Katy Perry, Jason Aldean, Lady Gaga, Pitbull and more. You can hear samplings from several of the DJs on the station to get a feel for what you like, or set up a consultation to see which DJ is the best fit for you.



Rentals & Décor



The Blooming House Collective

AM Linen Rental | 2623 Brenner Dr., Dallas | amlinenrental.com

If you’re looking exclusively for various linens for your event, this company has you covered. Items for rent include tablecloths and napkins, chair covers, overlays, sashes in various sizes, colors and materials. You can order items online immediately or visit their warehouse and showroom to shop around.



Eden Jardin Boutique Party Rentals | 2511 Sunflower Dr. #473, Little Elm | ejboutiquepartyrentals.com

This family-owned business provides tables, chairs, linens, glassware, dinnerware, flatware, catering, heating and cooling, lighting, tents and even waitstaff for your big day. They have an appointment-only showroom where you can browse their inventory and talk with them about your vision.



HighGarden Events | highgardenevents.com

Artist Hahn Nguyen specializes in larger-than-life custom hand-made flower walls and backdrops. She also creates pop-up invitations, custom monogram signs, paper bouquets and boutonnieres and more. HighGarden Events bring the wow-factor.



Lawson Event Rentals | lawsoneventrentals.com

Long to literally roll out the red carpet for your guests? Get the runner from Lavon Event Rentals, along with tables, chairs, linens, flatware and decor items. They even offer staging and flooring including customizable dance floors if you’re fancy like that.



The Blooming House Collective | bloominghousecollective.com

This shop specializes in styling, calligraphy, décor and all the little details that make a big difference. With creative projects like backdrops made from agate slices and string design, owner Nikki will bring a unique flair to your celebration. The best part: the company donates a portion of its profits back to the Collin County community.

Stationery & Love Notes

Paper Affair Dallas

Originally published as part of the February 2019 Wedding Guide