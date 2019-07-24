Water meets trampolines at Altitude H2O Grapevine

A look at Altitude H2O’s climbing walls and bouncy slides | Via @altitudeH2O on Facebook

The whole family can enjoy thrills and spills at Grapevine’s new Altitude H2O waterpark. Altitude H2O is Texas’ largest floating waterpark, spanning across 25,000 square feet in Lake Grapevine. Guests of Altitude H20 can partake in various endurance tests including hurdles, balance beams, monkey bars and more.

Adults and children as young as six years old can enjoy 45-minute sessions on Altitude H2O’s comprehensive water obstacle course. Each session is accompanied by a 15-minute orientation and safety course. Guests can purchase multiple sessions throughout the course of the day online or on location.

Altitude H2O is located at Meadowmere Park by Lake Grapevine. Visitors to the park must pay a fee of $5.00 per car or $1.00 for walk-ups or bike riders. Coolers are permitted, however, alcoholic beverages are prohibited from the beach area. Food is available for purchase at the park and Altitude H2O will provide bins for guests to store their personal belongings.

Hurdles at Altitude H20 | Via @altitudeH2O on Facebook

At Altitude H2O, several precautions are taken to ensure the safety of each guest. Selfie sticks are not allowed in the wet area, and each participant must know how to swim. The water is eight feet deep and all guests are required to sign a waiver upon entering the park. All participants are required to wear a lifejacket, which will be provided by Altitude H2O staff. Only 100 people are allowed to participate in each session.

On Saturday, July 27, Altitude H2O will celebrate its grand opening with $10.00 single sessions and $20.00 double sessions. To book your session, visit altitudeH2O.com

Altitude H2O

3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine

Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More: 817.600.2304 | altitudeH2O.com