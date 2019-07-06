Exterior view of one of Frisco’s Trophy Signature Homes | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

As many Fortune 500 companies are choosing Frisco for their headquarters, the need for housing continues to grow. To accommodate the rapid influx of new residents and employees arriving to Frisco, Trophy Signature Homes will be building 43 luxury homes in Frisco’s Hollyhock community.

The new homes will be within close proximity of The Star, Frisco Station and the future PGA Headquarters, allowing ease of access to employees in each business district.

Read more: UberAir Skyports planned for Dallas and Frisco

“Combining recent corporate and residential growth with the positive accolades for the City of Frisco, it was not a difficult decision for us to select Hollyhock as our first community to enter,” Angelo Vitale, community sales manager at Trophy Signature Homes, said in a press release. “Our homebuyers are busy people and the introduction of our streamlined design process, with a ‘what you see is what you get’ model, has been a gigantic hit, bringing seven sales in the first three weeks since opening.”

The Trophy Signature Homes begin in the $400,000 range and offer the latest energy-efficient technologies and on-time design. Prospective residents are able to choose from five different floor plans, each ranging from four to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms. Each home features oversized garages, home automation, wooden floors, double convection ovens and more.

A look at a Trophy Signature Home’s living room | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Residents of Trophy Signature Homes will have access to a community center suitable for events and gatherings, as well as access to a wheelchair accessible swimming pool. The home designs are mostly pre-curated, allowing for a faster, simpler home buying process.

Read more: PGA relocating headquarters to Frisco

“We’re thrilled Trophy Signature Homes has selected Hollyhock as its first master-planned community to move into,” Brian Cramer, senior vice president of Newland Communities, says. “The initial response we’re getting is that home buyers are craving something fresh and exciting, and Trophy is filling that void.”

Trophy Signature Homes will begin moving in new residents in July.