Local Profile July 2019 cover party at Crayola Experience

All photography by Stephanie Tann

To celebrate the unveiling of Local Profile’s July 2019 issue, The Family Issue, we took to Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend for our cover party, sponsored by Medical City Plano. What better place to celebrate family than at an art-centered theme park with activities for people of all ages?

Upon arriving at Crayola Experience, attendees were given a goodie bag with two tokens a certificate redeemable for a plush toy, completely washable in the event of a Crayola emergency. The Local Profile family gathered in the violet room, where we were able to sample new fare from some of the new restaurants at The District at Willow Bend. Terra Mediterranean sampled fresh vegetables and pita bread, with hummus for dipping. Also sampled was a vegetarian rice blend wrapped in grape leaves.

Terra Mediterranean sampled some delicious Mediterranean food

Mexican Bar Company also offered samples of a sweet, tangy ceviche.

For drinks, a bartender offered two colorful cocktails, including the Blue Curacao-based Bluetiful Breeze and the Pretty Pink gin and tonic.

Throughout the evening, attendees were encouraged to let out their inner child. Activities like water coloring and painting were available for guests, as well as exhibits detailing the history of Crayola, the crayon and other forms of art. Guests were also able to redeem the two tokens given to them upon entry and purchase Crayola clay, or customize a crayon to a color of one’s own design.

After the party, guests were given a swag bag to take home. Each bag contained copies of The Family Issue, as well as two additional back issues. Also in the bag was hand sanitizer and lip balm from Medical City Plano, a coupon for Breakers Korean BBQ, and announcements for our upcoming Wonder Women and Dynamic Women of Color events.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Local Profile’s Family Issue, on stands now.

