Singer Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez enjoy a workout at Cowboys Fit in Frisco | Via @AROD on Facebook

Hours before taking the stage at her It’s My Party tour in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, singer Jennifer Lopez paid a visit to Cowboys Fit at The Star in Frisco. Joined by her fiancé former MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez, Lopez partook in a Cowboys-style workout before performing some of her greatest hits later in the evening.

“Big thank you to my good buddy Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for treating us to an amazing workout,” said Rodriguez in a Facebook post, “We appreciate the hospitality and privilege of using your tremendous facility.”

Rodriguez’s Facebook post was accompanied by a video, in which the couple are seen exercising and utilizing much of the machines and amenities offered by Cowboys Fit.

“I like working out on show day,” Lopez says in the video. “It’s my work day, and it opens up my body for the night time, so I don’t just go in there stiff. And then when I don’t have a show, I don’t do anything, I just rest.”

Following an intense workout, Lopez is seen in the video enjoying a hydro massage, while Rodriguez takes a dip in the cryotherapy facility. Both of these amenities can be found in the recovery lounge at the Cowboys Fit locations in Frisco and Plano.

Cowboys Fit offers members state-of-the-art equipment, along with programs instructed by elite trainers. Each member is able to access the same machinery and technology used by the Dallas Cowboys. For information on memberships at Cowboys Fit’s Frisco or Plano locations, visit cowboysfit.com.

Check out the video from J. Lo and A-Rod’s visit below.

