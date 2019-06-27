Best outdoor music venues in Collin County

Summer is upon us, and what better time of year for catching a show outside? As art and culture continue to grow throughout Collin County, so do the opportunities to see live musical performances. Skip the trek to Dallas and find out where you can see some great musicians north of 635.
Box Garden at Legacy Hall
With multiples bars and food options within arm’s reach, the Box Garden at Legacy Hall is a place suitable for people of all ages. Within the first year of its opening, The Box Garden has graced the likes of Why Don’t We, Sarah Jaffe and Remy Reilly. Additionally, The Box Garden is also suitable for movie nights and watch parties for sports games.
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano
Located within immediate walking distance of DART’s downtown Plano station, McCall Plaza is a large open air stage perfect for intimate concerts. Most concerts at McCall are free to attend, and on karaoke nights, audience members can even be part of the action. Since its opening in 2016, McCall Plaza has hosted the likes of Tone Loc, Arrested Development and Kevin Fowler.
998 E. 15th St., Plano
Galatyn Park Urban Center
Also located in walking distance of a DART station, Galatyn Park Urban Center is a large, spacious outdoor area suitable for fairs, concerts and other events. Recently, the annual Wildflower Festival, held every third weekend in May at Galatyn Park Urban Center, boasted an incredible line-up featuring the likes of Fitz and the Tantrums and Neon Trees.
2500 N. Central Expwy., Richardson
Lava Cantina
In addition to serving delicious Mexican food with a creole twist, Lava Cantina also boasts a spacious outdoor concert venue, oftentimes found filled to capacity with music lovers ready to party. Since its opening in 2017, Lava Cantina has hosted the likes of Nelly, Lil Jon and Snoop Dogg.
5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
Watters Creek
In the middle of the Allen shopping center is a stage suitable for performances of all types. Every summer solstice, Watters Creek hosts Make Music Day, a free day-long festival showcasing artists and bands of all music genres.
970 Garden Park Dr., Allen