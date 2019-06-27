Legacy Hall vs. Urban8

Inside Legacy Hall, Plano. Photo by Cori Baker

Food halls are taking over the metroplex, bringing to Collin County a multitude of unique food and drink options. If you’ve got an indecisive group of friends or picky children, perhaps a food hall may be a go-to. In Collin County, there are two food halls to choose from, in Plano and in The Colony. With many food options, the food halls are designed to serve even the most indecisive of eaters. Below is a guide to choosing the right food hall for your friend or family outing.

Legacy Hall

As Collin County’s first food hall of its kind, Legacy Hall is a favorite among Planoites. Items like the K-Pop Brisket Fries from Enter the Bao and the S’mores Waffle from Press Waffle Co. have become staples among Hall foodies. Since its opening in 2017, Legacy Hall has grown from a three-story dining hall, to a full-fledged food and cultural venue, with an outdoor stage, multiple patios, and space suitable for corporate events. Albeit crowded at times, Legacy Hall is suitable for adults as well as children, especially with weekly trivia competitions at Unlawful Assembly Brewery, or movie nights in the Box Garden venue.

K-Pop Brisket Fries from Enter the Bao at Legacy Hall | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano | 972.846.4255 | legacyfoodhall.com

Urban8 Food Court

At Urban8 Food Court in The Colony, guests will find seven delicious restaurant concepts and a bar. Sure, Urban8 may not have nearly as many options as Legacy Hall, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For those wanting to dine in a more grown-up setting, whether it be street tacos from Taco Cielo or pho from Pho Corner, Urban8’s minimalistic design and laid back atmosphere allow for the feel or a bar or a pub. While Urban8 does host some family-friendly events, most of them, including Pinot & Paint and Sing-O Bingo are geared towards adults.

Courtesy of Urban8



5265 TX-121, The Colony | 469.301.2416 | thecolony.urban8food.com