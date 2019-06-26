Make sure your kid has an enriching summer at iCode!

iCode Summer Camps | Courtesy of iCode

What were you doing at age 11? Probably watching cartoons or playing video games in your free time. That’s not what Sanvi is doing. She is learning valuable skills that will help her develop and grow her personal YouTube channel this summer at iCode:

“I really wanted to come to this camp because I really want to start my own Youtube channel this summer, and this is helping me a lot. It’s really fun, and I like to do it. I want to do vlogs, where you go places and take a camera with you… I’m hoping to get a pretty good knowledge of how to edit videos, make them, and get more followers.”

Sanvi is enrolled at iCode’s Youtube Production summer camp, one of the 14 camps iCode offers across its six DFW locations. Each camp lasts from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and is open to all kids ages six to 18. The camps cater to a student’s concentrated area of interest at either the beginner, intermediate, or advanced level, ranging from Java with Minecraft to AI & Machine Learning.

The iCode summer camps immerse students into the world of technology and design through their hands-on curriculum, developing the critical thinking and problem solving necessary to adapt in the workforce of the future. Personal mentoring provides a fun and rewarding experience while the students gain skills in coding, design, and collaboration.

Summer campers affirm iCode’s well-rounded curriculum, as Sanvi explains:

“We learned some of the ways on how to get more viewers and more subscribers, [like using] tags, so the followers can click on your videos [and] know what your video’s about. We are working on cutting the audio files; you have to eliminate other white background noises [because] you don’t want to give the audience any blank space.

It is [fun to be around kids with similar interests] because you get to talk like, ‘oh, I think that’s better for you channel,’ ‘oh, that would be a great idea for your channel,’ [which] helps you a lot.”

In addition to YouTube Production, the Digital Arts class also allows students to integrate their interest in the arts with technology, as 13-year-old Julian describing his experience:



“I like the freedom that it gives us to experiment with new things [and] different softwares. By the end of the week, I’m hoping to understand digital art more and how to use it better as well as improve my skills as an artist.



I’ve been having a lot of fun; I really enjoy just having time to draw. I’ve made friends here that do different types of art [that] have similar interests [and] like to draw as well.”

iCode’s comprehensive learning experience only materializes with the devotion of instructors like Oliver Shi, who lauds the summer camp:



“It’s phenomenal [to watch kids start at such a young age]. I wish I started as young as they are, and I think I started relatively early, too. It just blows my mind the opportunity the kids have here. There’s obviously the hard skills involved of actual software development, getting more fluent with computers, but there’s also the soft skills that kids learn to communicate better, work with other people. All the kids are always smiling, having a great time, and just showing that they’re enjoying themselves.



And I think that’s one of the most important parts because if they associate the fun with computer science, they’ll naturally want to be with computer science as they grow. I think that’s one of the best parts of iCode.”

To learn more about iCode’s summer camps, watch here and visit the iCode website here! Stay tuned to The Local Profile for more DFW business profiles.

